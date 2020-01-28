The federal government has assured Nigerians that it is prepared to step up surveillance at five international airports in the country to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The five international airports are at Enugu, Lagos, Rivers, Kano and the FCT.

Health Minister Dr Osagie Ehanire, who revealed this at a press conference Tuesday in Abuja, said the government would also set up a multisectoral committee to step up surveillance and vigilance.

According to the minister, the committee will help to intensify surveillance to detect suspicious cases and guarantee confinement.

“The committee must include key stakeholders in the health, safety, aviation and transportation sectors, as well as development partners, knowing that air travelers are more likely to be carriers of the virus.

“Attention will be given to five international airports to ensure that the port of entry is monitored and the ministry is working to prevent the importation of coronavirus into the country.

“The risk of importation is possible in all countries. However, the ministry wants to assure all Nigerians that the capacity to detect and respond to this and other public health problems is in place, “he said.

The minister said that in addition, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has set up a coronavirus group and is ready to activate its coronavirus incident system if a case occurs in Nigeria.

According to him, the NCDC is currently receiving advice from the World Health Organization (WHO) to countries and agencies on surveillance and response.

“Collaborative engagement will not achieve success without the support of state governments, particularly the states hosting international airports.

“The ministry is in the process of finalizing plans to engage the authorities of these states to improve surveillance and response in their areas,” he said.

Ehanire therefore urged the airlines to comply with the protocol on any passenger who fell ill or appeared sick on board, to be reported by the authorities.

He also urged airlines and the public to call the specified lines at airport entrances to share information about the virus, and gave the phone numbers: 09092996283; 08095553232.

Responding to questions from journalists about Nigeria’s ability to manage the virus, the minister said the country has good laboratories for testing suspicious samples.

“Our laboratory testing skills are increasing and you will need reagent for any test, but we have no regent for the virus; WHO will advise the countries where to send the samples, ”he said.