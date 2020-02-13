Coronavirus news live: latest updates: dozens of quarantined quarters in the UK when the first case arrives in London

“We are very grateful that we have been here”

Matt Raw, one of the British who left the isolation today, said “99.9% of us, if not 100%” was “really happy” to spend two weeks in quarantine at Arrow Park Hospital.

He added that someone who tried to leave the quarantine facility earlier in the week was a case of “wrong identity” because security thought an employee was a patient.

The 38-year-old from Knutsford in Cheshire said: “We are very grateful that we have been here.

“The last thing any of us would want is to have passed that virus, if we were infected, to pass it on to someone else.

‘You have to live with that. If someone gets sick of it and dies, we have to live with that knowledge for the rest of our lives and that of course is not who we are.

“Most of us travel a lot, we travel a lot and there are risks involved, so we take ourselves seriously as ex-pats and we want to be as responsible as possible and if that means we will be in quarantine for a couple of weeks this is how it will be “

Mr. Raw, whose wife Ying is from Wuhan, added that he was “ecstatic” when he tested negative for the virus, and added: “For 83 of us all to come back and all negative tests were just absolute phenomenal good news.

“I have personally cheated death during my travels over the past few years and I think this is just a new one to tick off the list.”

He said he was planning to go back to Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak, at some point.

“This could have happened absolutely anywhere in the world, it’s just bad luck and sad that it happened in Wuhan,” he added. “Wuhan is still home from home for me.”

