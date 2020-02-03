Coronavirus news – live: Latest updates as new evacuation flights to save Britons in Hubei

Travel bans

The WHO maintains that there is no need for actions that “unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade” as countries suspend ties with China due to fear of coronavirus.

“We call on all countries to make fact-based and consistent decisions,” said her head, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, on Monday.

There have been 17,238 confirmed infections in China, including 361 deaths, as well as 151 confirmed cases in 23 countries and 1 death reported in the Philippines on Sunday, he added.

China has accused the US of creating an environment of fear and other countries of overreacting by limiting travel to and from the country.

It was because new figures from flight data company OAG showed that more than 25,000 flights to, from and within China would be performed this week compared to two weeks ago. In terms of domestic services, there are 23,000 fewer domestic flights this week compared to previous ones.

