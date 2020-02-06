Coronavirus news: F1 bosses look at emergency plans for Chinese Grand Prix

Formula 1 bosses are considering re-arranging the Chinese Grand Prix if it is postponed.

The race will take place on April 19, but can be canceled after the outbreak of a coronavirus that has claimed nearly 600 lives.

“China is an enthusiastic, growing market, so we would like a race in China,” said F1 Motorsport boss Ross Brawn. “We will only try to find a window from when the race could take place by the end of the year.

Despite Brawn’s optimism, it is difficult to see a suitable date on which the race can be moved in the sport’s record calendar.

After the summer vacation in August there will be nine races in just 13 weeks.

The topic was on the agenda at a planned F1 strategy group meeting on Wednesday, but no definitive result was achieved.

“We are waiting for the Chinese promoter and authorities to make the final decision, which I think they will do,” Brawn added. “They canceled all public events in March, so there are no public sporting events or activities.

“” It is a tragic and very difficult situation. It will become clear what will happen next week or two. “

The inaugural race in Vietnam takes place fourteen days before the Chinese Grand Prix.

Hanoi is on the Chinese border and there is growing concern among the traveling F1 circuits that the race may also have to be delayed.

But F1 leaders are convinced that the third round of the season will continue as planned.

A spokesperson for the Vietnam Grand Prix said: “We are actively following the situation as it develops. We do not expect a significant impact on our event in April for the time being.

“We will continue to work with our relevant authorities to monitor the situation closely.”

.