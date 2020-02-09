Coronavirus more deadly than SARS when the number of deaths exceeds 800

Medical staff relocates a 2019-nCoV patient to the isolation ward at a hospital in Wuhan, Hubei province, China (Photo: EPA)

The worldwide death toll as a result of the coronavirus crisis has risen to 805, exceeding the number of fatalities from the fatal SARS outbreak in 2003.

When severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) swept through Asia, more than 8,000 people were infected and 774 killed.

Both the SARS and the Coronavirus started in China and both are believed to come from wild animal markets.

When the latter arrived in Wuhan in December, the Chinese government initially tried to downplay comparisons and arrested eight people trying to alert their friends and family to the new disease.

One of them was a doctor who died of coronavirus earlier this week – causing mourning and anger across the country.

Chinese officials say at least 805 people have died today from the corona virus, although health experts continue to warn that they underestimate the number of cases.

The vast majority of deaths (around 780) occurred in the Chinese province of Hubei, the epicenter of the corona virus.

The Sars-like virus has now killed 805 people, mainly in China (Photo: AP)

Only two people died outside mainland China – one in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines.

The last victim figure comes after a third and last repatriation flight for British detained in Wuhan, has started today.

The aircraft, with British government officials and military doctors on board, is expected to arrive at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire around 5:30 on Sunday.

Kents Hill Park, a conference center and hotel in Milton Keynes, will be used to accommodate the returnees and they will remain isolated for 14 days.

Everyone boarding the aircraft in Wuhan will be assessed and will be followed after landing in the UK.

The disease is probably from an animal market in Wuhan, Hubei province (photo: EPA)

Anyone who exhibits symptoms should not have entered the plane, officials said.

Anyone who develops symptoms during the flight is taken to a separate cabin on the plane and those who show symptoms during landing are transferred to an NHS hospital.

The first group of Britons who returned on a rescue flight last month are continuing their quarantine at Arrowe Park Hospital, Merseyside.

There have been three cases of Coronavirus in the UK. A British citizen caught it at a business conference in Singapore and allegedly infected five others in a ski resort in France before being diagnosed Thursday in his hometown in Brighton.

An international search is underway for conference guests, who have spread a coronavirus trail from Singapore to Great Britain, France and possibly beyond.