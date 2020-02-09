Coronavirus kills 811 and exceeds SARS deaths

At least 811 coronavirus deaths have been recorded in China.

The number exceeds that of SARS. The disease – in the same family as the coronavirus – broke out in early 2000 and originated in China.

It infected 8,000 people and killed 800 people worldwide between 2002 and 2003.

According to the China National Health Commission, 89 new deaths and 2,656 new confirmed cases were reported on Sunday, mainly in Hubei.

81 new deaths have been reported in Hubei in the last 24 hours.

Health authorities have registered a total of 33,738 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus since the outbreak began in December.

According to Health Minister Osagie Ehanire, nobody in Nigera is infected with the corona virus.

However, he assured that Nigeria had developed sufficient capacities to track down and isolate each case.

In the meantime, another fatal illness in the US state of Benue is killing people.

The federal government says laboratory tests have shown that the disease is not Ebola, Lassa fever, or coronavirus.