Coronavirus is transmitted from human to human for the first time

The first case of human-to-human coronaviruses has been confirmed in China (Image: Reuters)

Health authorities in Asia and Australasia are increasing their defenses after the first case of human-to-human coronavirus was confirmed.

They have been on high alert with a mandatory inspection at airports of people arriving from high-risk areas of China.

Four people have died in China, while many more have been infected with the virus.

Cases have been detected in Thailand, Japan and South Korea when the World Health Organization said it would meet to discuss the declaration of a global public health emergency about the outbreak.

Thai authorities have introduced mandatory thermal passenger scans that arrive from high-risk areas of China to their airports in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket and Krabi.

Hong Kong has said it is “preparing for the worst” as Coronavirus spreads (Image: Reuters)

Those passengers will be examined “without exemption,” health minister Anutin Charnvirakul said in a statement, adding that if they show signs of fever they will be quarantined for 24 hours for monitoring.

A quarter of all international flights from Wuhan, the epicenter of the deadly virus, arrive in Thailand.

Around 1,300 passengers are expected each day from Wuhan during the Chinese New Year, which begins this weekend.

Thailand is desperate to avoid a harmful outbreak during the peak tourist season.

Two Chinese who came to Thailand with the new strain of the virus were found, one of whom was discharged from the hospital and returned to China.

In Hong Kong, the city of southern China, where memories of an outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in 2002-3 that killed hundreds still haunt the city, authorities said they were on “extreme maximum alert” .

Passengers were being scanned for coronavirus on flights outside of China (Supplier: David Palk / Twitter)

Hong Kong chief secretary Matthew Cheung said: ‘We are … preparing for the worst. We haven’t let our guard down. “

The Hong Kong airport already routinely controls the temperatures of all passengers arriving at the airport, one of the busiest in the world.

Those who arrive from Wuhan must complete health statements and face fines and up to six months in jail if they do not declare symptoms.

On Monday, hospital authorities said they would control anyone with a fever who has been in Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located.

Meanwhile, Taiwan reached its second highest alert level for those traveling to and from Wuhan, advising visitors to avoid visiting live poultry markets while airport control intensifies.

More: World



China’s vast land borders with its neighbors have also been subject to scrutiny.

The Vietnam Ministry of Health ordered more border controls since “the risks of infection are high” given the daily flow of goods and people across the border.

As fears about the extent of the outbreak increase, Australian health officials said they restricted a man to his home after he returned from Wuhan showing symptoms of the virus, the first suspected case in the country.