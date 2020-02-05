Coronavirus is ‘New layer of uncertainty’ for the economy, says Chief European European Bank

Her comments placed the disease at the same level of growth as “global risks” such as trade tensions and geopolitical flames.



PTI

Last updated: February 5, 2020, 7:24 PM IST

Paris: The spread of the new corona virus in China and beyond presents “a new layer of uncertainty” for the European economy, said Christine Lagarde, head of the European Central Bank on Wednesday.

“While the threat of a trade war between the United States and China seems to be diminishing, the corona virus is adding a new layer of uncertainty,” Lagarde said during a speech in Paris.

Her comments placed the disease at the same level of threat to growth as “global risks” such as trade tensions and geopolitical issues.

Nevertheless, the former French finance minister tried to reassure listeners by stating that the ECB’s policy for simple money acts as “an effective automatic stabilizer” that can support the continent’s economy.

Lagarde’s comments follow US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s statement last week that the US central bank was “closely” following the virus outbreak, killing nearly 500 people, infecting more than 24,000 people in mainland China, and moving to more has spread over 20 countries.

“There will be clear consequences for Chinese production at least in the short term,” said Powell, with domino effects on other economies that are linked to the country through global supply chains.

.