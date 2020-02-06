Coronavirus is likely to disrupt the smartphone industry worldwide, Qualcomm says

Chip manufacturer Qualcomm Inc said on Wednesday that the Coronavirus outbreak in China poses a potential threat to the mobile phone industry, with a potential impact on production and sales. The comments from Qualcomm, the world’s largest supplier of “modem” chips that connect mobile phones and other devices to wireless data networks, dragged chip stocks down despite signs that an industry recession was coming to an end.

Qualcomm’s financial director, Akash Palkhiwala, at a telephone conference with investors after the publication of quarterly results, said the company “expects significant uncertainty about the impact of the corona virus on the demand and supply chain of mobile phones.” in the hours after trading. The San Diego-based chip supplier is largely predicting revenue for its fiscal second quarter above Wall Street estimates, in the final sign that the long-term slowdown in the global chip industry is declining.

The prediction was wider than normal due to the outbreak in China, which caused hundreds of deaths and fears around the world. The company lowered the bottom of its earnings per share by 5 cents to explain potential disruptions, Palkhiwala said. During the conference call, Qualcomm officials tried to calm analysts’ concerns about the virus by saying that the largest 5G markets this year are expected to be in the United States, Korea, and Japan and that the company could endure disruptions.

“If we have a problem, a supply chain problem or a demand problem in China, we tend to have other regions to support it,” said CEO Steve Mollenkopf. “So we tend to look at the business in terms of our schedule. We want to ensure that we retain that strength in various markets. But the investor virus is worried about the results that would otherwise exceed expectations.

Although it is dominant in mobile modems and processors, Qualcomm has encouraged customers to win the kind of chip that is called a radio frequency front end, which is more complex in phones that use 5G. Although it predicted fewer modem sales than Wall Street expected, it generated more revenue per modem sent than in the past.

In an interview, Mollenkopf said the company’s prediction reflected the strong demand for telephone frequency radio frequency chips, especially in China, where brands put 5G capabilities in cheaper devices that will sell faster in larger quantities than Qualcomm originally expected.

“It is really the first time that you see that in our figures,” said Mollenkopf. Qualcomm has left its estimate of the number of 5G mobile handsets that will be sold in 2020 unchanged between 175 million and 225 million. Qualcomm predicts total revenue between $ 4.9 billion and $ 5.7 billion for the second quarter, the midpoint of which is largely above the average analyst estimate of $ 5.08 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. It predicted revenue for its chip segment from $ 3.9 billion to $ 4.5 billion, compared to estimates of $ 3.8 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Qualcomm, which generates most of its profits by licensing its technology to mobile phone manufacturers and others, said the segment reported sales of $ 1.4 billion in the fiscal first quarter ended December 29, in accordance with estimates of $ 1.41 billion, according to FactSet. During the conference call, Qualcomm said it signed 85 license agreements for 5G technology, compared to 75 in November. Excluding items, the company earned 99 cents per share in the first quarter, the best analyst estimate of 85 cents. Turnover increased by 5% to $ 5.08 billion (£ 3.91 billion), exceeding the analysts’ estimates of $ 4.83 billion.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.