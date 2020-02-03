Coronavirus is likely to become a pandemic, researchers fear

The coronavirus has doubled every six days since it began. According to researchers and experts, this is likely to become a “pandemic” and no longer an epidemic. While an epidemic affects a large number of people in the same area, a pandemic is a global-scale epidemic that spans two or more continents. This implies that Coronavirus is likely to take the entire world under its wings and spread much greater destruction than it has caused until the time of writing. It is a highly contagious disease that can be spread simply by the touch, sneeze and food of the affected person. The spread of the coronavirus is almost as fast as the cold or the flu.

In the last three weeks, the number of confirmed cases has skyrocketed from 50 to 17,000 in no less than 23 countries. The death toll is now more than 360. While there were previously no deaths outside of China, a victim in the Philippines who marks the first death of Coronavirus outside China was reported yesterday.

According to Dr. Peter Piot, director of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, even a 1% mortality rate could mean 10,000 deaths in a million people.

Since a study has also claimed that Wuhan virus can also be transmitted by asymptomatic carriers, this makes controlling the epidemic even more difficult. People from other countries that have been evacuated by their governments may still be in the incubation period of the coronavirus and therefore the symptoms cannot be easily detected.

Coronavirus can be particularly problematic and problematic on continents such as Africa, which have more than 1 million population of Chinese expatriates, but do not have effective detection methods and equipment. That is why Nigeria and some other African countries sought training and equipment from WHO. However, the positive side is that Coronavirus is very likely to disappear as the weather changes. But for now, it has not only created an environment of fear in the world, but has also affected global trade and travel to China.

