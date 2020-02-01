Coronavirus in the United Arab Emirates: Dubai-based Chinese restaurants witness a decline in business

The new outbreak of coronavirus has ravaged the world lately and has become a major health problem worldwide. Originated in China and has already affected more than 2,000 people, the contagious flu has spread to other countries such as Thailand, Japan, Australia, United Arab Emirates, Taiwan and Singapore, among others. While medical experts around the world are taking precautions to take preventive measures, it is still an alarming situation for everyone. When something like this happens, people, of course, hesitate to travel to the country, in this case China, or eat their food. However, in a surprising turn of events, Chinese restaurants in the United Arab Emirates are not affected in business terms and continue to attract as much footprint as before.

According to Khaleej Times, some Dubai-based Chinese restaurants have not witnessed a drop in customers. Ambarish Gali, who manages the Chinese restaurant New Shanghai, said: “About 90% of our customers are Chinese and we have not seen any drop in our customers. It is a normal business for us. However, we have received orders from our regional office to take the necessary precautions and, therefore, our kitchen staff is wearing masks and they have been advised to wash their hands every half hour or so, but there has not been a fall in our clients, mainly Chinese, and not we have experienced any drop in sales. “

Another owner and head chef of a Vietnamese restaurant, Lily Hoa Nguyen, said: “Most of our customers are European or Pan-Asian, such as Koreans, Japanese and Indians. Therefore, we have not really seen any negative effects on our sales or number of customers in our two branches after the outbreak of coronavirus. ” Nguyen added: “Since we do not receive any instruction from the municipality or the ministry on the use of a mask in restaurants or kitchens, we have not made it mandatory for our staff. In addition, we don’t want to create panic between the community and our customers by starting to wear masks without the instructions of the authorities.

