Masks, El Lay!

A traveler arrives Los Angeles Airport was rushed to a hospital for an examination early Thursday amid fears of an outbreak of deadly coronavirus.

According to reports, an unidentified passenger (not pictured above) arrived at the airport in a American Airlines flight from Mexico City 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. The traveler was screened by officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at the airport after the plane. At their recommendation, an ambulance was called to take the patient to a hospital.

Related: Woman Dies After A Long Wait In A Hospital Emergency Hospital

While it was unclear what specific symptoms the person was experiencing, American Airlines confirmed one passenger on one of its flights received medical attention at the airport, noted in a statement:

“The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority. We will work closely with US Customs and Border Protection, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and public health officials and will contact them at any necessary measures related to health and safety. “

If the traveler actually contracted the virus-like pneumonia that is currently causing widespread panic in China, this would be the first confirmed case of the California disease. LA County public health officials said Wednesday that it is “possible” the region will see at least one patient due to the number of people traveling between China and the El Lay area.

Related: Girl Goes Blind After Controlling Flu & Suffering ‘Significant Brain Damage’

This is not the first confirmed case in the US, though: it will be the man in Washington state who contracted the virus after returning to the US from the region around Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began.

Upon returning to the state, the man began experiencing pneumonia-like symptoms and told his doctor about his travel history. Test results for the virus returned positively over the weekend.

Related: Here’s Why Kelly Ripa Is Careful!

As we reported, the virus has killed at least 17 people in China and infected more than 600 more. Health officials in China originally claimed most patients in Wuhan contracted the virus from live animals at a seafood market, suggesting it did not spread directly from every person. However, Chinese government scientists Zhong Nanshan ever since state television revealed that the virus can be transmitted between people.

So, Chinese officials do whatever is necessary to prevent the spread of the virus:

Airline passengers on one of the last flights from Wuhan have taken their temperature upon arriving in Kunming as China attempts to contain the deadly new virus disease. https://t.co/xeVj1yhn1F pic.twitter.com/AxvbqRtKvr

– ABC News (@ABC) January 23, 2020

Stay safe out there, Perezcious travelers.

(Image by WENN)