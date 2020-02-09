Coronavirus hits technical companies hard and may also damage your wallet soon

By the time the fatal Coronavirus outbreak was finally declared a global health emergency at the end of last month, the impact on the various sectors of the Chinese economy was already being felt. Technology remains badly hit, with production stopped, supply chains come to a halt and companies close offices in the country to keep employees safe. As time goes on, the impact of what is happening in China is felt globally because of the Corona virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that a global response plan of US $ 675 million is needed to fight Coronavirus, even as global infections have risen in the last 30,000. The worldwide death toll has also been exceeded 800, while the Chinese authorities have confirmed 3062 new cases and 97 additional deaths, bringing the number to 908 deaths and 40,171 cases in the country. The Chinese economy accounts for more than 16% of global production output, and that includes everything from iPhones to copper.

With that in the background, technology companies have in recent weeks made the decision to close offices and stores in China. Apple, Samsung, Microsoft, Google, Facebook, Amazon and Tesla, to name but a few, made the decision not to reopen offices after the Chinese New Year holiday last month, or extended the break with the policy to work at home. The same also applies to Chinese companies, including Xiaomi, Huawei, Vivo and Oppo. Most companies have also limited employees to travel to China. Starbucks has closed 2,000 outlets in China, while KFC has also closed thousands of outlets in the country after one of their employees was diagnosed with Coronavirus. Yum China, which operates Pizza Hut, Taco Bell and KFC stores in more than 1,300 cities in China, has introduced what it calls “contactless food supplies” to protect their employees. According to reports, videos on the Chinese social media site, Weibo show that deliverers register their temperature before wearing Hazmat suits and face masks and disinfect all food packages while leaving the restaurant.

Factories are also non-operational in China, which brings the supply chain to a halt. Electronics production has been considerably disrupted. At the same time, materials and components that may be required by factories outside of China are not shipped. The ripple effect, unprecedented in terms of something we have never seen before. Product shipments are made at least in the following quarters. This will also harm the next series of product launches, because prototyping, construction phases and advanced production are not currently happening. Perhaps the forecast from TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo should put things in perspective. “Our latest survey indicates that the iPhone’s offer is affected by the corona virus, which is why we have reduced the iPhone’s shipping forecasts by 10%,” he said. Foxcon and Pegatron, two of the largest employers in China, make almost all iPhones, but that’s just one thing they do. The Nikkei Asian Review reported that the Chinese authorities have not allowed Foxcon to reopen its Shenzhen plant due to concerns about the prevention of Coronavirus. Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant has also not been reopened. The Foxcon factories are not only the largest production base for Apple iPhones, but also electronics and gadgets for Google, Amazon, Dell, HP and Huawei, among others.

“Local authorities do not want to run the risk of the virus spreading in such a labor-intensive work environment. Nobody wants to take the responsibility to resume work at this critical moment, “reported the Nikke Asian Review.

Consumer prices in China have already made their biggest leap since 2011, as prices rose 5.4% in January when the effects of the Coronavirus disaster became apparent, according to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, reported by the Financial Times.

Earlier this month, Asus had warned customers that there would be delays in the availability of their popular gaming phone, the ROG Phone II. They also called the “supply chain disruption” for the temporary deficit.

Chip manufacturer Qualcomm has already said that the outbreak of Coronavirus will cause considerable uncertainty with regard to supplies needed to produce smartphone processors. This will have a significant impact on the company’s ability to produce these critical components that phone makers will then use in the phones they make.

It’s not just global brands that face delays and uncertainty. Chinese companies such as Xiaomi, Oppo, Huawei and Lenovo are struggling with operational delays due to the Corona virus. “Companies that depend on Hubei components will be hit the hardest, such as Lenovo. For companies such as Huawei, whose activities are in Guangdong, the situation is less severe, although no company will now be able to resume factory operations with 100 percent capacity, ”said Nicole Peng, mobile analyst at Canalys, in South China Morning Post. Oppo relies heavily on production facilities in India and Indonesia to alleviate the blow.

Xiaomi is already looking at a situation in which several of their products are already out of stock. “The planned release of new products has been disrupted and we are making adjustments,” said Lu Weibing, vice president of Xiaomi in a Weibo message last month. “The smartphone industry will face problems this year,” Lu Weibing added.

Worldwide, in the short term there will be a gradual reduced availability of many technical products that come from Chinese factories or are highly dependent on components from the region. This will lead to less product availability in the near future, but much of it will depend on how long the factories in China remain closed. Ultimately, the prices of technical products will also undergo an upward correction, which will directly affect the wallet and budget of the consumer.

