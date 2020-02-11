Coronavirus has a deadly weapon that you didn’t know yet: the Super Spreaders

Coronavirus now has a name. COVID-19. The Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated: “co” stood for “corona”, “vi” for “virus” and “d” for “disease”. The official death toll of Coronavirus or COVID-19 and also known as 2019-nCoV is now more than 1,000 worldwide, and the worldwide spread of the disease continues and China remains the biggest blow. Perhaps the official statistics show that there are more than 42,000 confirmed cases of Coronavirus, which is now a global problem.

The Corona virus has a secret weapon, just like SARS before. The super spreader. But what is a super spreader? Although there is no strict medical definition for this term, it usually refers to the person who is infected by a certain virus or disease and then spreads the infection to considerably more people than anyone else who is also infected with the same virus or disease . Reports from Hong Kong suggest that a super spreader at the high-rise tower called Hong Mei House in Tsing Yi, northwest Hong Kong, has endangered more than 3,000 residents after the Coronavirus had spread through pipes and pipes in the complex.

A typical infection spreader follows the traditional steps. He or she gets a virus, but may not know anything about it. Then as carriers, they each infect people in the vicinity. Science agrees that this spread is on average 2.6 people per person. Subsequently, the wearer and those who had the infection spread to show the symptoms and quarantined for treatment. But a super spreader works a little differently. A super-spreader catches the virus or infection just like everyone else, but unconsciously immediately spreads it to an average of 8 people, compared to 2.6 people someone else would do. If the Coronavirus, like the Coronavirus, remains in the body for up to 14 days before the symptoms become visible, the spread can continue.

But this is not the first case.

According to a study published in JAMA on February 7, in which no fewer than 138 confirmed Coronavirus cases in Wuhan have been analyzed, confirms that some people can pass on the virus more easily than the average person. “One reason for the rapid spread may be related to early-stage atypical symptoms in some patients infected with nCoV,” the study says.

Brit Steve Walsh is perhaps the most striking among the Coronavirus super-spreaders to date. It is believed that Walsh caught the virus in Singapore at that time unknown to him. He then made a long journey home, via a ski resort in the Alps, and ended up with no fewer than 11 people on the way. He has since recovered, but the weight of the reason that 11 other people have caught Coronavirus because of him clearly weighs heavily.

There is no scientific explanation for how some infected people become super spreaders. But the virus uses some human carriers in a way that the infection spreads to more people than the average.

“In most outbreaks you will find super spreaders, but we don’t really understand the mechanism. What we often think is that these people produce a lot of viruses, and that generally translates into a lot of transfer potential. But why do certain people produce a lot of viruses? We are not sure, “said Jonathan Ball, professor of molecular virology at the University of Nottingham, to The Telegraph.

The most important signs of the Coronavirus infection are high fever, cough, cold and shortness of breath. In short, typical flu symptoms initially. Doctors suggest that washing your hands with soap regularly, using hand cleansers regularly, avoiding contact with your eyes, nose or mouth, and avoiding contact with a potentially infected person may reduce the chance of infections spreading.

According to the constantly updated data from the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, the National Health Commission of the People’s Republic of China and information shared by local governments, there are now more than 33,000 confirmed cases in China, more than 135 in Japan as we also record those cases on the Diamond Princes cruise ship that is now in quarantine, 47 in Singapore, 28 in South Korea, 33 in Thailand, 13 in the United States of America, 8 in Great Britain, 16 in Germany and 3 in India, to name a few. By the time you read this, the statistics would have changed.

Get Delhi 2020 elections live results and details of all seats and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.