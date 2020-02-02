Coronavirus: First fatal outcome outside of China when humans die in the Philippines

A man in the Philippines is the first person to die of coronavirus outside of China.

The 44-year-old man from Wuhan – the city at the center of the outbreak – was hospitalized on January 25 with a fever, cough, and sore throat, the Philippine Ministry of Health said.

Despite the development of severe pneumonia, he was “stable and showed signs of improvement” in the days before his death. The 38-year-old woman he was with has tested positive for the virus and remains isolated in the hospital.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Rodrigo Duterte, the president of the Philippines, approved a temporary ban on Saturday for all travelers from China and its autonomous regions, except Filipinos.

It came when the total number of fatalities exceeded 300, with more than 14,000 cases of the virus confirmed worldwide because the number of cases rose by a record amount.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/28

Buses with British nationals traveling along the M6 ​​motorway on their way to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside

FATHER

2/28

A pedestrian wearing a surgical face mask walks outside of the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, where two members of the same family who tested positive for new corona virus are thought to be treated

AFP via Getty Images

3/28

Buses transport the British and foreigners to the Arrowe Park Hospital

Getty Images

4/28

A convoy of coaches with British nationals evacuated from Wuhan in China amid the corona virus outbreak and medical personnel in a protective suit driving away from RAF Brize Norton

AFP via Getty

5/28

British nationals arrive at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire after being flown in from Wuhan – the Chinese city in the center of the corona virus

Tom Maddick / SWNS

6/28

A police outsider leads a convoy of carriages transporting British nationals from the RAF station

AFP via Getty

7/28

Passengers leave the plane

FATHER

8/28

Barriers are placed at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, while they are preparing for buses that transport British nationals from the city of Wuhan affected by Wuong in China

FATHER

9/28

Some of the eighty-three Britons and 27 foreigners who were imprisoned after a Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan are getting off a plane

Getty Images

10/28

Getty Images

11/28

Ambulance at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire

Tom Maddick / SWNS

12/28

The plane with British citizens from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China arrives

FATHER

13/28

Buses and ambulances are ready for the passengers

FATHER

14/28

Game consoles and toys are brought to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, while they are preparing for buses with British RAF-based nationals

FATHER

15/28

The flight path of the plane

Flightradar24 / PA

16/28

Upon arrival, British passengers are taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on Wirral and placed in quarantine for two weeks

Reuters

17/28

A student wearing a face mask walks close to the Royal Victoria Infirmary where two patients who have tested positive for the Wuhan corona virus are treated by medical specialists

Getty Images

18/28

A woman with a face mask passes a public health sign England at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

19/28

Ambulance crews arrive at RAF Brize Norton

Tom Maddick / SWNS

20/28

The Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle upon Tyne, where two patients who have been tested positive for the corona virus in England

FATHER

21/28

A woman is wearing a face mask on Parliament Square in London when the first cases of the virus were announced in the UK

FATHER

22/28

Passengers wear face masks after a flight arrives at Terminal 5 of London Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty Images

23/28

A St. John’s Ambulance vehicle leaves the Royal Air Force station

AFP via Getty

24/28

A pedestrian is wearing a face mask while walking past the parliament buildings

AFP via Getty Images

25/28

Coaches arrive at RAF Brize Norton

Tom Maddick / SWNS

26/28

Passengers wear face masks while standing with their luggage at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

27/28

A man wears a face mask while walking along the Thames embankment

AFP via Getty Images

28/28

Passengers wear face masks at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

1/28

Buses with British nationals traveling along the M6 ​​motorway on their way to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside

FATHER

2/28

A pedestrian wearing a surgical face mask walks outside of the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, where two members of the same family who tested positive for new corona virus are thought to be treated

AFP via Getty Images

3/28

Buses transport the British and foreigners to the Arrowe Park Hospital

Getty Images

4/28

A convoy of coaches with British nationals evacuated from Wuhan in China amid the corona virus outbreak and medical personnel in a protective suit driving away from RAF Brize Norton

AFP via Getty

5/28

British nationals arrive at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire after being flown in from Wuhan – the Chinese city in the center of the corona virus

Tom Maddick / SWNS

6/28

A police outsider leads a convoy of carriages transporting British nationals from the RAF station

AFP via Getty

7/28

Passengers leave the plane

FATHER

8/28

Barriers are placed at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, while they are preparing for buses that transport British nationals from the city of Wuhan affected by Wuong in China

FATHER

9/28

Some of the eighty-three Britons and 27 foreigners who were imprisoned after a Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan are getting off a plane

Getty Images

10/28

Getty Images

11/28

Ambulance at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire

Tom Maddick / SWNS

12/28

The plane with British citizens from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China arrives

FATHER

13/28

Buses and ambulances are ready for the passengers

FATHER

14/28

Game consoles and toys are brought to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, while they are preparing for buses with British RAF-based nationals

FATHER

15/28

The flight path of the plane

Flightradar24 / PA

16/28

Upon arrival, British passengers are taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on Wirral and placed in quarantine for two weeks

Reuters

17/28

A student wearing a face mask walks close to the Royal Victoria Infirmary where two patients who have tested positive for the Wuhan corona virus are treated by medical specialists

Getty Images

18/28

A woman with a face mask passes a public health sign England at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

19/28

Ambulance crews arrive at RAF Brize Norton

Tom Maddick / SWNS

20/28

The Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle upon Tyne, where two patients who have been tested positive for the corona virus in England

FATHER

21/28

A woman is wearing a face mask on Parliament Square in London when the first cases of the virus were announced in the UK

FATHER

22/28

Passengers wear face masks after a flight arrives at Terminal 5 of London Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty Images

23/28

A St. John’s Ambulance vehicle leaves the Royal Air Force station

AFP via Getty

24/28

A pedestrian is wearing a face mask while walking past the parliament buildings

AFP via Getty Images

25/28

Coaches arrive at RAF Brize Norton

Tom Maddick / SWNS

26/28

Passengers wear face masks while standing with their luggage at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

27/28

A man wears a face mask while walking along the Thames embankment

AFP via Getty Images

28/28

Passengers wear face masks at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak on Thursday as a public health emergency of international importance, but said that global trade and travel restrictions are not needed.

However, some countries respond to the fear of spreading the virus by stepping up border controls.

The US, Japan, Singapore and Australia have imposed similar restrictions on those traveling from China, despite a WHO assessment that they harm trade and travel unnecessarily.

With more than 60 million people locked up in Hubei Province, several countries have moved to evacuate their citizens.

read more

On Sunday, a second flight with British citizens will arrive in Europe, foreign secretary Dominic Raab confirmed, without revealing how many people were returned.

The BBC reported that 11 British would arrive in France before being taken to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, where 83 British nationals who arrived from Wuhan on Friday are already being held.

Only the best news in your inbox

“They will be treated very well, and of course the reason we have to do that is, on the one hand, that we want to get British nationals who want to leave China, and on the other hand, we have to make sure we have control and prevent the spread of the corona virus because of the implications who would have that, “Raab told Sky’s Sophy Ridge.

The first two cases of the virus in the UK – a student at the University of York and their family member – were confirmed on Friday.

“Current information from (Public Health England) suggests that the student did not come into contact with anyone on campus while they had symptoms, but investigations are ongoing to fully determine this,” a university spokesperson said on Saturday.

Health heads were criticized for their “unfortunate” decision not to confirm that the patients had been to York.

“They should have provided some clearer information about where it was, what data they thought contact might have happened, and some more information about how they were going to identify contacts,” said Professor Paul Hunter, an expert in medicine at the University of East Anglia.

“I think clearer information would have been very useful in the beginning and would have been reassuring for many people who may have been to York.”

The government’s public health campaign will be launched on Sunday to reassure the public about the outbreak and prevent the virus from spreading, with advertisements informing people how to best protect themselves on social media, radio programs and in newspapers.

Additional reporting by agencies

.