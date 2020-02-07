Coronavirus fears lead to mask deficiencies worldwide

Last month, a wireless store in New York City had a paper sign in front of its door that said, “On the occasion of the second day of the lunar new year, every customer can get a mask today for free.”

The offer should attract buyers to the store in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, one of the largest Chinese enclaves in the United States, as fears of coronavirus and pharmacy proliferation grew, and online retailers are running out of face masks to prevent it Problem were used gears.

Since then, the situation has gotten much worse. Hundreds of deaths in China and more than two dozen countries report respiratory cases. On Friday, the World Health Organization warned of a worldwide “chronic shortage” of devices that could protect people from the corona virus.

“We send test kits, masks, gloves, respirators and robes to countries in every region. However, the world is facing a chronic shortage of personal protective equipment, ”said World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a briefing in Geneva.

Coronavirus occurred in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in December. As of Friday morning, the number of confirmed cases worldwide was 31,420, of which more than 31,000 were in mainland China. There were 638 deaths, all but two in China.

The global shortage of masks prompted electronics giant Foxconn, the manufacturer of the Apple iPhone, to set up a production line for face masks at its factory near Shenzhen in southeast China.

The company announced on Friday that it is applying for product certification and expects a capacity of 2 million face masks per day by the end of February.

“These masks will not only meet the maximum needs of the company’s employees to prevent coronavirus, but could also be used for external support in the current fight against coronavirus,” said a statement by the Taiwanese company.

For weeks it was impossible to buy masks for China’s e-commerce giants. Even N95 respirators that are said to be more effective than surgical masks to stop the virus from spreading are not available on all major online platforms in China.

In Hong Kong, people waited up to three hours outside of pharmacies to buy surgical masks. The demand was so high that some pharmacies had to limit the number of masks customers were allowed to buy.

Across China, the spread of the virus has led to quarantines, flight cancellations, closings of shops, and the temporary closings of factories and other companies.

In the Philippines, the government distributed free surgical masks to students after the first coronavirus case was confirmed on February 1. Nevertheless, there is still a lack of masks in big cities like Manila, Pagadian City and Bukidnon.

Thailand cut exports of masks on Tuesday to ensure it has enough for its own citizens.

Masks are hard to come by in the United States.

The National Community Pharmacists Association released the results of a national survey on Thursday that 96% of local pharmacies lack surgical masks and almost 40% do not have enough N95 respirators.

“All the masks we refilled in the morning were gone in the afternoon,” a salesperson at a Walgreens pharmacy near Hudson Yards in New York City told CNN Business.

Leading US pharmacy chains such as CVS and Walmart show little or no medical masks or N95 respirators on their websites.

“We work with our suppliers to meet customer demand for face masks,” Amy Thibault, senior manager for communications at CVS Health, told CNN Business. “We will resupply the stores [which no longer have masks] as soon as possible.”

Given the shortage in China, some groups are trying to buy supplies in the United States and send them overseas. The New York area Wuhan University Alumni Association raised over $ 600,000 through a Gofundme campaign to provide medical care to doctors and patients in the Wuhan region, including 40,000 masks purchased from U.S. manufacturers.