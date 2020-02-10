Coronavirus fears cause technology companies to withdraw from large MWC phone launches

Coronavirus has led many of the world’s largest technology companies to withdraw from MWC, one of the high points of the industry year.

During the Mobile World Congress event, the products of large companies are usually revealed for the year. Most of the largest technology companies show off their new phones and set the tone for the rest of the year.

This year, however, there is a flurry of companies that are concerned about the security issues surrounding the spread of coronavirus. The companies all say that it would not be possible to safely participate in the event, given the large number of people coming from all over the world.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

Amazon, LG, Ericsson, Sony and Nvidia have withdrawn from participating in the convention. Others such as TCL have limited their attendance and only offer limited meetings.

Those who are still attending the event must undergo security checks, such as quarantines and temperature controls.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/25 Pistoling human-like robot sent into space

Russia has launched a humanoid robot into space on a rocket on its way to the International Space Station (ISS). The Fedor robot will spend 10 days aboard the ISS practicing skills such as using tools to solve problems on board. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin has previously shared videos of Fedor shooting and shooting guns with deadly accuracy.

Dmitry Rogozin / Twitter

2/25 Google is turning 21

Google is celebrating its 21st birthday on September 27. The search engine was founded in September 1998 by two PhD students, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, in their dormitories at Stanford University in California. Page and Brin chose the name google because it called the mathematical term “googol,” meaning that 10 to 100 is elevated

Google

3/25 Hexa drone takes off

Chief engineer of LIFT plane Balazs Kerulo demonstrates the company “Hexa” personal drone vessels in Lago Vista, Texas on June 3, 2019

Reuters

4/25 Project Scarlett succeeds Xbox One

Microsoft announced Project Scarlett, the successor to the Xbox One, on E3 2019. The company said the new console will be 4 times as powerful as the Xbox One and is scheduled for a Christmas 2020 release date

Getty

5/25 First new iPod in four years

Apple has announced the new iPod Touch, the first new iPod in four years. The device has the option to add more storage space, up to 256 GB

Apple

6/25 Foldable phone can flop

Samsung will cancel orders from its Galaxy Fold phone at the end of May if the phone is not ready for sale. The $ 2000 folding phone was found to break easily, with review copies being recalled after a kickback

FATHER

7/25 Non-starter loading mat

Apple has canceled its AirPower wireless charging mat, which was meant to charge several Apple products at the same time

AFP / Getty

8/25 “Super league” India is shooting satellite

India has claimed status as part of a “super competition” of countries after shooting a live satellite in a test of new rocket technology

EPA

9/25 5G incoming

5G wireless internet is expected to be launched in 2019, with the potential to reach speeds of 50mb / s

Getty

10/25 Uber stops testing without driver after death

Uber stopped testing non-driver vehicles after a woman was killed by one of their cars in Tempe, Arizona. March 19, 2018

Getty

11/25

Gesturing a humanoid robot during a demo at a booth at the Indian Machine Tools Expo, IMTEX / Tooltech 2017 held in Bangalore

Getty

12/25

Gesturing a humanoid robot during a demo at a booth at the Indian Machine Tools Expo, IMTEX / Tooltech 2017 held in Bangalore

Getty

13/25

Engineers are testing a four-meter-long manned humanoid robot called Method 2 in a Hankook Mirae Technology laboratory in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea

Jung Yeon-Je / AFP / Getty

14/25

Engineers are testing a four-meter-long manned humanoid robot called Method 2 in a Hankook Mirae Technology laboratory in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea

Jung Yeon-Je / AFP / Getty

15/25

The giant human-like robot shows a striking resemblance to the military robots in the movie “Avatar” and is claimed by the makers of a South Korean robot company as a world first

Jung Yeon-Je / AFP / Getty

16/25

Engineers are testing a four-meter-long manned humanoid robot called Method 2 in a Hankook Mirae Technology laboratory in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea

Jung Yeon-Je / AFP / Getty

17/25

The saxophonistic robot WAS-5 from Waseda University, developed by professor Atsuo Takanishi

Rex

18/25

The WAS-5 saxophonist robot from Waseda University, developed by professor Atsuo Takanishi and Kaptain Rock, plays a string of light saber guitar jam session

Rex

19/25

A test line of a new energy suspension track that looks like the giant panda is seen in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China

Reuters

20/25

A test line of a new energy suspension track, resembling a giant panda, can be seen in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China

Reuters

21/25

A concept car from Trumpchi of GAC Group is shown at the International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, China

Rex

22/25

A Mirai fuel cell vehicle from Toyota is displayed at the International Automotive Exhibition in Guangzhou, China

Reuters

23/25

A visitor tries a Nissan VR experience at the international car exhibition in Guangzhou, China

Reuters

24/25

A man watches an exhibition entitled ‘Mimus’, a giant industrial robot that has been reprogrammed for interaction with people during a photo call at the new Design Museum in South Kensington, London

Getty

25/25

A new Israeli Da-Vinci unmanned aerial vehicle manufactured by Elbit Systems is shown during the 4th International Conference on Home Land Security and Cyber ​​in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv

Getty

1/25 Pistoling human-like robot sent into space

Russia has launched a humanoid robot into space on a rocket on its way to the International Space Station (ISS). The Fedor robot will spend 10 days aboard the ISS practicing skills such as using tools to solve problems on board. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin has previously shared videos of Fedor shooting and shooting guns with deadly accuracy.

Dmitry Rogozin / Twitter

2/25 Google is turning 21

Google is celebrating its 21st birthday on September 27. The search engine was founded in September 1998 by two PhD students, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, in their dormitories at Stanford University in California. Page and Brin chose the name google because it called the mathematical term “googol,” meaning that 10 to 100 is elevated

Google

3/25 Hexa drone takes off

Chief engineer of LIFT plane Balazs Kerulo demonstrates the company “Hexa” personal drone vessels in Lago Vista, Texas on June 3, 2019

Reuters

4/25 Project Scarlett succeeds Xbox One

Microsoft announced Project Scarlett, the successor to the Xbox One, on E3 2019. The company said the new console will be 4 times as powerful as the Xbox One and is scheduled for a Christmas 2020 release date

Getty

5/25 First new iPod in four years

Apple has announced the new iPod Touch, the first new iPod in four years. The device has the option to add more storage space, up to 256 GB

Apple

6/25 Foldable phone can flop

Samsung will cancel orders from its Galaxy Fold phone at the end of May if the phone is not ready for sale. The $ 2000 folding phone was found to break easily, with review copies being recalled after a kickback

FATHER

7/25 Non-starter loading mat

Apple has canceled its AirPower wireless charging mat, which was meant to charge several Apple products at the same time

AFP / Getty

8/25 “Super league” India is shooting satellite

India has claimed status as part of a “super competition” of countries after shooting a live satellite in a test of new rocket technology

EPA

9/25 5G incoming

5G wireless internet is expected to be launched in 2019, with the potential to reach speeds of 50mb / s

Getty

10/25 Uber stops testing without driver after death

Uber stopped testing non-driver vehicles after a woman was killed by one of their cars in Tempe, Arizona. March 19, 2018

Getty

11/25

Gesturing a humanoid robot during a demo at a booth at the Indian Machine Tools Expo, IMTEX / Tooltech 2017 held in Bangalore

Getty

12/25

Gesturing a humanoid robot during a demo at a booth at the Indian Machine Tools Expo, IMTEX / Tooltech 2017 held in Bangalore

Getty

13/25

Engineers are testing a four-meter-long manned humanoid robot called Method 2 in a Hankook Mirae Technology laboratory in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea

Jung Yeon-Je / AFP / Getty

14/25

Engineers are testing a four-meter-long manned humanoid robot called Method 2 in a Hankook Mirae Technology laboratory in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea

Jung Yeon-Je / AFP / Getty

15/25

The giant human-like robot shows a striking resemblance to the military robots in the movie “Avatar” and is claimed by the makers of a South Korean robot company as a world first

Jung Yeon-Je / AFP / Getty

16/25

Engineers are testing a four-meter-long manned humanoid robot called Method 2 in a Hankook Mirae Technology laboratory in Gunpo, south of Seoul, South Korea

Jung Yeon-Je / AFP / Getty

17/25

The saxophonistic robot WAS-5 from Waseda University, developed by professor Atsuo Takanishi

Rex

18/25

The WAS-5 saxophonist robot from Waseda University, developed by professor Atsuo Takanishi and Kaptain Rock, plays a string of light saber guitar jam session

Rex

19/25

A test line of a new energy suspension track that looks like the giant panda is seen in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China

Reuters

20/25

A test line of a new energy suspension track, resembling a giant panda, can be seen in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China

Reuters

21/25

A concept car from Trumpchi of GAC Group is shown at the International Automobile Exhibition in Guangzhou, China

Rex

22/25

A Mirai fuel cell vehicle from Toyota is displayed at the International Automotive Exhibition in Guangzhou, China

Reuters

23/25

A visitor tries a Nissan VR experience at the international car exhibition in Guangzhou, China

Reuters

24/25

A man watches an exhibition entitled ‘Mimus’, a giant industrial robot that has been reprogrammed for interaction with people during a photo call at the new Design Museum in South Kensington, London

Getty

25/25

A new Israeli Da-Vinci unmanned aerial vehicle manufactured by Elbit Systems is shown during the 4th International Conference on Home Land Security and Cyber ​​in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv

Getty

As part of a series of new health measures around the event in response to the outbreak, MWC organizers have banned GSMA visitors from the Chinese province of Hubei – where the virus was thought to have originated.

MWC participants who have recently been to China will also be asked to confirm that they have been abroad 14 days prior to the congress.

view more

Organizers have also confirmed that temperature screening will take place during the fair and encourages those present to pursue a “no-handshake” policy.

The GSMA has maintained that the event will continue as planned.

According to figures from GSMA, as many as 6,000 people from China are expected to attend as part of more than 100,000 visitors.

There have been more than 40,000 cases of the virus worldwide, mainly in China, while the death toll in China is now 908.

“The GSMA knows that the coronavirus has caused disruption, especially for exhibitors and visitors from around the world, including the 5-6,000 (5-6%) who have historically participated from China,” the organizers said in a statement.

“Our sympathy goes out to all those affected. We are grateful for the preventive measures taken by our Chinese exhibitors, in particular ZTE and Huawei.

“Today the GSMA is progressing as planned and will receive MWC Barcelona February 24-27, 2020. Although the GSMA confirms that some major exhibitors have decided not to come to the show this year, while others are still considering the next steps, we remain more than 2,800 exhibitors strong. “

MWC is one of the largest events in the world of technology. It regularly serves as the time of year where companies unveil their biggest news in the world of phones, with last year launching flagship folding handsets from companies such as Samsung.

Additional reporting by agencies

.