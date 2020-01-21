Coronavirus: everything you need to know about a deadly new virus

Coronavirus, a deadly new virus that can spread between humans, has started to kill.

Detected for the first time in Wuhan, China, in mid-December, the virus killed at least six people and killed 300 and spread to certain countries in Asia.

But the fear is that some affected people will travel to other global destinations.

Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses common to animals. In rare cases, they are what scientists call zoonotic, which means they can be transmitted from animals to humans, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Symptoms: Viruses can make people sick, usually with mild to moderate upper respiratory disease, similar to a cold. Symptoms of coronavirus include a runny nose, cough, sore throat, possibly a headache, and possibly a fever.

For people with weakened immune systems, the elderly and the very young, the virus can cause lower and much more serious respiratory disease, such as pneumonia or bronchitis.

How it spreads: Coronavirus can be spread through human contact with animals and when someone comes into contact with the secretions of the infected person. Coughing, sneezing or shaking hands can cause exposure.

The virus can also be spread by touching something an infected person has touched, then touching your mouth, nose, or eyes. Caregivers can sometimes be exposed while handling patient waste.

Currently, there is no specific treatment. Symptoms go away on their own in some cases. Doctors can relieve symptoms by prescribing pain or fever medication. A room humidifier or hot shower can help relieve a sore throat or cough.

Prevention and treatment: Plenty of fluids, rest and sleep. Currently, there is no vaccine to protect against the virus, but you can reduce the risk of infection by avoiding sick people. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth after contact with such people. Contact a doctor if you do.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and other health organizations have advised everyone to wash their hands often with soap and water. People in the affected areas were also asked to wear face masks.