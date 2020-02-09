Coronavirus effect: Taiwan’s Foxconn gets approval restart factory in Zhengzhou

Foxconn from Taiwan has been allowed to resume production at a factory in the northern Chinese city of Zhengzhou that was closed by a coronavirus outbreak, a person with immediate knowledge of the case told Reuters. Approximately 16,000 people, or less than 10 percent of Foxconn’s staff in Zhengzhou, have returned to the plant, the person said, adding that executives were trying “very hard” to negotiate with authorities to resume production in other parts of China .

The development comes when the outbreak of the corona virus, declared a global emergency by the World Health Organization, threatens to disrupt Chinese production and forces policy makers to take measures to stabilize the economy. At Foxconn, the delayed resumption of operations may affect the global technology supply chain and shipments to customers, including Apple Inc., a source with direct knowledge of the matter previously told to Reuters.

The contract manufacturer is in talks to resume production at major factories, including in Shenzhen and Kunshan, said the person on Monday, who was not authorized to speak publicly about the issue and therefore refused to be identified. Foxconn, formally Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd, said in a statement that employee safety is a “top priority” and that it works with authorities to meet the requirements to resume production throughout China “in a staggered and orderly manner ”

Tens of thousands of Foxconn employees returned to work after an extensive New Year’s holiday. They told to wear masks, to undergo temperature controls and to adhere to a specific dinner system, showed internal memos reviewed by Reuters. Most senior Taiwanese officials have been told not to return to China, and those who had to do so needed permission from Chairman Liu Young-Way, the person said.

Foxconn, which makes devices for global suppliers, built its own production lines in the southern province of Guangdong to make masks for its hundreds of thousands of employees, focusing on two million masks a day when at the end of February at full capacity, the memos revealed. Shares of Foxconn fell no less than 2.4 percent in trading on Monday, lagging behind a fall of 0.3 percent in the broader market. They have fallen more than 12 percent since the market reopened after the pause of the Lunar New Year.

