Coronavirus effect: Sony PS5, Microsoft Xbox Series X game consoles are delayed

The ongoing Coronavirus epidemic on mainland China may threaten the release of Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X game consoles. The next generation consoles are likely to be rolled out in the 2020 holiday season. Jefferies Group, based in New York City, has told investors that the outbreak of the 2019-nCoV could be a barrier to the release of both upcoming game consoles.

The report said that delay in launch could be attributed to the closure of the industrial units responsible for the production of the consoles. It added that almost “30-50 percent of art creation in Western games” is done in China, while 100 percent of production is done in China; hence the long-term closure of the units may result in a delay in the launch of “game schedules”.

However, Microsoft and Sony did not comment on the report.

Sony recently rolled out a special website for its next-gen game console, the PlayStation 5, suggesting that the company is getting closer to finally launching the console. The homepage of the PS5 website was available in the UK and Germany. The company said on the portal’s homepage that “PlayStation 5 is coming”. The outbreak of the 2019-nCoV in Wuhan Province has claimed more than 900 lives on mainland China. It has infected more than 40,000 people.

