Coronavirus effect: smartphones and displays for smartphones to become more expensive

The spread of the corona virus in China is likely to drive up the prices of semiconductors and display panels, analysts said on Wednesday, amid possible disruptions in the supply chain of important industrial materials. In China, where the outbreak occurred, there are production facilities at many of the largest technology companies in South Korea, including Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc.

The companies said they are trying to keep their factories in China amidst the spread of the deadly corona virus, while preparing contingency plans to prepare for the worst situation, Yonhap news agency reported. So far, 490 people have died from the corona virus, with more than 23,000 confirmed cases around the world.

Industry observers say chip production in China is expected to have a limited impact from the corona virus, as the factories operate there normally. Samsung runs a NAND flash factory in Xian, 800 km northwest of Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the outbreak began. SK Hynix Inc. operates chip factories in Wuxi and Chongqing, both also around 800 km from Wuhan.

“In short, chip production depends more on the use of facilities than on human labor,” said Lee Seung-woo, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities Co. .. “Because they are far away from Wuhan, there will be no direct impact.” Market research firm TrendForce also recently predicted that the overall production of memory chips, such as DRAM and NAND flash, is likely to remain unaffected by the deadly virus in the short term, although it suggested that companies should closely monitor whether the potential spread of the virus could be the logistics and transport systems in China and subsequently lead to a national shortage of material.

Industry insiders said that at the moment there is more concern for a slowdown in demand for chips in China, the world’s largest semiconductor market, as the virus will damage consumer confidence in the second largest economy in the world. “It is estimated that the sale of smartphones in China during the Lunar New Year holiday has fallen by more than 50 percent compared to a year ago,” Lee said. “It is also important to check whether the Chinese government extends its national holidays and influences the production schedules of mobile phone manufacturers.” The Chinese New Year holiday in China began on January 25 and usually lasts a week, but Beijing recently decided to extend it until this week, with some cities considering the further extension of the break.

As the uncertainties on both the supply and demand side of the market grow, analysts predict that chip prices will rise this year. “The demand for chips has not disappeared, but has been delayed,” said Lee Su-bin, an analyst at Daishin Securities Co. “As soon as demand recovers in the second half, the prices of memory chips, especially NAND flash, will rise sharply.”

Unlike chip makers, South Korean producers of display panels are likely to see some production interruptions due to the corona virus outbreak, as the industry requires more human labor, analysts say. LG Display Co. said it decided not to operate its display module factories in Yentai and Nanjing until Sunday, referring to a labor shortage due to the Chinese New Year’s holiday extension for the Chinese government. Samsung Display Co. has a factory in Suzhou, but has reduced capacity utilization according to company officials.

However, despite concerns about reducing output, analysts said the outbreak of the new corona virus could have a positive effect on display manufacturers, as it could resolve an abundance of offerings in the LCD industry and drive up product prices. China accounts for 55 percent of the worldwide production of display panels, according to market researcher IHS Markit, who also predicted that capacity utilization for China’s LCD factories could fall by as much as 20 percent in February. “Although their production volume could be reduced, it is likely that the corona virus will have a negative effect on the revenues of display makers, since the prices of display screens could rise,” said Chung Won-suk, an analyst at Hi Investment & Securities Co.

Local display makers have tried in recent years to turn their LCD production facilities into OLED facilities, as Chinese manufacturers began to dominate the LCD industry. Analysts predicted that LG Display’s step to expand its OLED production could suffer because the company’s plan to boost Guangzhou could be delayed by the corona virus outbreak. LG Display was expected to fully operate its Guangzhou OLED plant in the first quarter.

