Coronavirus effect: Samsung closes Flagship Store in China

IANS

updated:February 4, 2020, 11:20 AM IST

Image for display

Samsung Electronics Co. will temporarily close its flagship store in China due to the growing fear of the spread of the new corona virus, the company officials said Monday. According to Samsung, Samsung will close its flagship store in the center of Shanghai until Sunday. The 800 square meter store, the largest Samsung store in China, opened last October and sells various products, from smartphones to tablets.

“We decided to temporarily close the store for safety,” a company official said. “The operation of the store depends on the situation in China,” reported Yonhap news agency. Apple Inc. announced on Sunday that it will close all mainland stores and offices in the midst of the rapid spread of the new virus.

Industry observers estimate that the outbreak of the new corona virus in China could hamper global supply and demand from smartphones. According to market researcher Strategy Analytics, worldwide shipments of smartphones this year may be 2 percent less than expected due to the corona virus outbreak in China. The number 2 economy in the world makes up 70 percent of all smartphones sold on the planet.

