Coronavirus effect: Foxconn plans to produce 2 million masks every day

Foxconn also plans to keep its factories closed for at least another week in the aftermath of the country’s deadly coronavirus outbreak.

IANS

updated:February 8, 2020, 11:32 AM IST

Representative image of one of the Foxconn factories. (Photo: Reuters)

Tech giant Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii) has succeeded in making its test production of masks and is currently applying for product certification during the corona virus outbreak. Fii announced on Friday that the masks will first be used to protect around 1 million Foxconn employees from infection before being delivered to others outside the company, Xinhua news agency reported.

The company has built production lines to make masks at the Hualong plant in Shenzhen and expects to reach a daily capacity of 2 million by the end of February. Meanwhile, Foxconn is also set to keep its factories closed for at least another week in the aftermath of the country’s deadly coronavirus outbreak, the media reported earlier this week. This comes at a time when smartphone giants such as Apple and Samsung have closed their offices and stores in the country after the outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

Foxconn stopped “almost all” production in China at the earliest until 10 February due to the Coronavirus outbreak. A prolonged interruption could significantly disrupt Foxconn customers, the most visible Apple, from devices to customers, The Verge had reported Tuesday. In particular, Wistron will begin assembling printed circuit boards (PCBs) for Apple iPhones in India, a report said earlier this week. According to reliable sources, PCB assembly would begin at the Taiwanese manufacturer’s new iPhone factory near Bengaluru.

The movement is also seen as an end to China’s dependence on component manufacturing, which is currently being blocked because of the new corona virus that has claimed hundreds of lives. Samsung Electronics Co. will temporarily close its flagship store in China due to the growing fear of the spread of the new corona virus, company officials had announced on Monday. According to market researcher Strategy Analytics, worldwide shipments of smartphones this year may be 2 percent less than expected due to the Coronavirus outbreak in China. The number two economy in the world makes up 70 percent of all smartphones sold on the planet.

