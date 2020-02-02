Coronavirus effect: Asus ROG Phone II is no longer in stock due to delivery problems

The outbreak of Coronavirus in China is taking its toll on technology, with China being one of the largest supply hubs for technology companies.

PTI

updated:February 3, 2020, 4:41 PM IST

The outbreak of Coronavirus in China is taking its toll on technology, with China being one of the largest supply hubs for technology companies.

Taiwanese tech major Asus said on Saturday that there will be a temporary shortage of his gaming smartphone “ROG Phone II” due to disruption in the supply chain due to the corona virus outbreak. In a communication with fans, Asus said the company has had stable device availability for a long time. “Due to the disruption in the supply chain due to the prevailing situation in Asia, ROG Phone II will face a temporary shortage,” it added.

Wuhan, the capital of Hubei, was the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The virus killed 259 people in China and the total number of confirmed cases rose to 11,791 people. China accounts for the lion’s share of components used to make smartphones, televisions and other electrical devices. These include components such as printed circuit boards (PCBs), mobile screens, TV panels, compressors and motors.

According to reports, Apple has announced the closure of its stores, main offices and contact centers on mainland China until 9 February due to the outbreak. Most smart phone and consumer electronics vendors do not expect an immediate business impact in India, but have warned that production could be affected if the situation continues after February.

Asus wanted to assure consumers in its communication that the company is working to ensure that the gaming smartphone is back in stock quickly. Asus had introduced the ROG Phone II to the Indian market in September last year for Rs 37,999.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.