Coronavirus discovers sparking fear in London Tube can spread disease like natural fire

London received its first confirmed case of coronavirus yesterday

Doctors have warned that the London Underground could be a hotbed for the spread of the coronavirus strain known as Covid-19.

The warning comes after a London woman became the ninth person in the UK who tested positive for the deadly virus. There are concerns about the status of the city because a transport hub could aggravate the spread of the virus, but doctors have said that the risk of infection for residents of the capital remains low.

Dr. Robin Thompson from Oxford University said: “In general, if a first case is in a densely populated area, the risk of long-term transmission from person to person is greater. This is exacerbated by the fact that London is a transport hub and the metro can provide a network for spreading the virus quickly.

“As a result, given the London case, it is to be expected that this case involves an increased risk compared to the others we have seen.”

The patient was the ninth confirmed case of the disease in the UK

Dr. Michael Head of the University of Southampton added: “Of the 1,750 tests that have been conducted in the UK so far, more than 99% of the tests tested were negative for the corona virus.

“For example, the risks for Londoners and residents of the UK remain low, although people must continue to monitor guidance for the general public.”

Although the patient is now in quarantine, Dr. Thompson that the risk of spreading the virus depends on the woman’s interactions before it is placed in isolation.

“The most important factor here is the number of contacts this infected person had before he was isolated,” he said.

“If this is low, the risk of long-term transmission from person to person is also low.”

While Public Health England is investigating patient movements, Dr. Nathalie MacDermott of the National Institute for Health Research said that commuters in London should continue their activities as normal.

There are fears that if the tube would penetrate, the disease would spread quickly (Photo: Getty)

“Provided the individual follows the government’s advice (to isolate themselves), there would be little concern for transfer to the general public in London,” she said.

The newest patient in England is being treated in a specialized NHS center in Guy’s and St. Thomas in London.

The case is believed to have been discovered in London, making it the first coronavirus to be confirmed in the capital.

Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Witty said: “Another patient in England has tested positive for new corona virus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cases in the UK to nine.

“This virus was transmitted in China and the patient has now been transferred to a specialized NHS center in Guy’s and St. Thomas” in London. “

As with the previously confirmed cases, civil servants work on identifying contacts that the last patient had.

The London patient is being treated at Guy’s and St Thomas Hospital (Photo: PA)

It comes when the two-week quarantine at the Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside of 83 British nationals who flew back from Great Britain to Great Britain ends on Thursday morning, amid reports that they have all been tested negative for the virus.

Kharn Lambert, one of the quarantined patients in Merseyside, confirmed that the group was released on Thursday and said, “I am ecstatic and I am so happy that everyone came back with negative test results.”

Meanwhile, Steve Walsh, the businessman at the center of the British coronavirus outbreak, has said he is “happy to be home” after receiving full permission and then being released from the hospital.

Mr. Walsh, a 53-year-old scout leader from Hove in East Sussex, contracted a corona virus during a business trip to Singapore – and is linked to five other people diagnosed in the UK.

On his way back to the UK from Singapore, he stopped at a ski resort in France, where five other Britons were subsequently infected with coronavirus, now also known as Covid-19.

Walsh is also linked to a Brit who fell ill in Mallorca, bringing the number of confirmed cases linked to him to 11.

A person being held at Arrowe Park Hospital, who is being released from people today (Photo: AP)

In a statement about his release from the hospital, Mr. Walsh said, “I want to thank the NHS, which has been great everywhere and my thoughts are with everyone around the world who is still affected by the virus.”

Professor Keith Willett, director of the NHS strategic incident, said that Mr. Walsh was fired after two negative tests for coronavirus, 24 hours apart.

The WHO warned that although the number of newly confirmed cases reported in China has stabilized, this remains a threat.

“This outbreak can still go in any direction,” said Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a briefing on Wednesday, in which he said the organization is developing a master plan to tackle the virus, which will look at diagnosis and treatments .

A vaccine could be ready for human testing in three months, the briefing was told.

Dr. Paul Cosford, of Public Health England, previously told the BBC that more cases of coronavirus in the UK are “very likely”.

Meanwhile, Steve Walsh, the businessman in the middle of the British coronavirus outbreak, has said he “likes to be home” (Photo: Rex Shutterstock)

Although researchers from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) have estimated that the number of new coronavirus cases in Wuhan may worry by the end of the month, the WHO said it is too early to make such a prediction.

Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergency Program, said Wednesday’s briefing: “I think it is way too early to try to predict the beginning, middle or end of this epidemic.”

Elsewhere, the major technology exchange was canceled after a number of companies had withdrawn their fear of coronavirus.

The Mobile World Congress (MWC), which should have taken place in Barcelona at the end of this month, has attracted around 100,000 visitors in previous years, but the organizers said it had become “impossible” to hold it this year due to “global concern” ‘around the outbreak.

Of the nine people who have been diagnosed with coronavirus in the UK so far, two are general practitioners.

A sign at a store in Brighton where face masks are for sale – there is little evidence of how effective they are (Photo: Getty)

Officials know that the couple worked in a nursing home, Worthing Hospital A&E, and two GP practices between them.

Public Health England (PHE) confirmed on Wednesday that it has detected and advised all close contacts of the two GPs, including about 12 patients.

Tim Loughton, conservative MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, said on Wednesday that a number of Brighton GPs were among those staying in the French ski chalet with Mr Walsh.

He said one of them completed a locum shift at Worthing A&E last week and, as a precaution, the hospital has now sent some of their staff from different departments of the hospital home for self-isolation.

As a result, the hospital is experiencing a shortage of staff, he said.

In the meantime, students at different schools were told that they could stay at home after reports that some teachers and families feared they had come into contact with the virus.

The Ministry of Education has advised schools to follow Public Health England’s instructions regarding self-isolation for people who have recently traveled from Wuhan or certain countries.

There have been more than 44,700 cases of the virus in China, with more than 1,100 deaths.

In the rest of the world, more than 400 cases have been confirmed in 24 countries.