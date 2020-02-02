Coronavirus: Delta Airlines suspends flights to China

Delta Airlines has decided to suspend its flights to China before the initial plan. The Atlanta-based Delta airline has a route from Shanghai Atlanta and also has flights to Beijing and Shanghai from other cities in the United States. The airline had initially decided to suspend its flights from the United States to China on February 5, 2020, but has now decided to suspend its operations to China with effect from Sunday to meet the US Health and Human Services requirements. UU. According to the situation it became more serious. The last flight back from China to the US UU. It will depart from China on Sunday, February 2, 2019.

In accordance with U.S. Health and Human Services requirements. In the US, foreign citizens who have traveled to China in the last two weeks will not be allowed in. In addition, he urged the need to quarantine US citizens who had recently traveled to the Chinese province of Hubei.

The flights are expected to remain stopped until April 30, 20120, but the airline also mentioned that it could make some adjustments as the situation “evolves.” Those who had already booked their flights would be compensated with a refund, rescheduling or accommodation on another airline. Quarantine facilities have also been provided at certain airports.

According to the assistant secretary of the US Department of Transportation. In the US, Joel Szabat, the number of people traveling to China has declined significantly in recent weeks. On the other hand, the number of US citizens traveling from China to the US. UU. Has increased.

The Philippines has become the first country outside of China to have a reported case of death by Coronavirus. The person who died was a 44-year-old man who traveled from Wuhan to the Philippines on January 21, 2020 with a 38-year-old woman. Although he initially showed signs of improvement, in the last twenty-four hours his condition deteriorated and he died of Coronavirus that had the symptoms of a ‘severe pneumonia’, according to the World Health Organization office in the Philippines: ‘This is the first death known from someone with 2019-nCoV outside of China ‘.

