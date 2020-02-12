Coronavirus deaths in China exceed 1,300 with a big jump in cases when the country extends the diagnosis

The Chinese province at the center of the novel coronavirus outbreak reported a record-breaking death toll on Thursday, bringing the total to more than 1,300 people worldwide, as experts warned that the epidemic could “wreak havoc” in less-prepared countries.

Health authorities in Hubei announced another 242 deaths and 14,840 cases of the virus, officially known as Covid-19, as of Thursday morning. This was the largest increase since the epidemic started in one day and almost ten times the number of cases confirmed the previous day.

The government explained the increase as a result of a change in the tabulation of cases – the total will now include “clinically diagnosed cases” after increasing numbers of residents complained about the difficulty in being tested and treated for the virus.

“Clinically diagnosed cases” are patients who have all the symptoms of Covid-19 but have not been scientifically tested or have died before the test. The hope is that more people can be treated by allowing doctors to diagnose them with the virus.

Almost 34,000 patients were hospitalized in Hubei, the central Chinese province whose capital is Wuhan, including around 1,400 in critical condition. So far, 3,441 patients have recovered and have been discharged.

The virus has killed more than 60,000 infected people worldwide, the vast majority of which are in mainland China. Only two deaths have occurred outside of mainland China.

The sharp rise in the number of deaths and cases of the coronavirus appears to be destroying hopes that the outbreak has flattened out. Other cases have been confirmed on the quarantined cruise ship docked in the Japanese city of Yokohama and the United States, where disease control and prevention centers warned the country, “Can and should be prepared for this new virus Takes hold. “

A new case was also confirmed in the UK on Wednesday in the capital, London. Health officials warned that more would follow.

Officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) had previously expressed optimism about the apparently stabilizing outbreak in China, but even then warned that the virus could spread elsewhere.

“This outbreak could still go in any direction,” said WHO Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday.

“We need to invest in prevention,” said Tedros, adding that richer countries should help invest in countries with weaker health systems. He warned that the virus could wreak havoc if it reaches a country whose health system is unable to deal with such an epidemic.

Confusion of case number

The massive increase in the number of cases leads to confusion as to how the virus can be diagnosed worldwide, not least in central China, where residents with symptoms expressed their frustration at being unable to receive treatment due to a delay in diagnosis.

These delays could be significant as some patient reports wait up to a week for their results since the Hubei test kits have been sent to a laboratory in Beijing. Although efforts have been made to speed up the process, scientific testing of samples is difficult and time consuming. When doctors enable patients to be diagnosed, far more people can be treated, including in several hospitals specifically designed to treat the virus in Wuhan.

Delays in testing are not limited to China. In the United States, the CDC currently requires that all potential samples be delivered to their central laboratories for full testing.

In its guidelines for hospitals, the CDC also warns that “the virus may not be recognized in the early stages of the infection”. However, she adds that if a person shows symptoms but tests negative for Covid-19, it is likely that the virus is not the cause of their illness.

At a hearing in the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, Scott Gottlieb, former Commissioner for the United States Food and Drug Administration, said the tests weren’t aggressive enough and should be expanded to cover more symptoms.

“I think we should now use a very aggressive approach to expand diagnostic screening, especially in communities where there were many immigrants where these outbreaks could occur to identify them early enough to be small enough that we can intervene to prevent the epidemic from spreading further in this country, ”he said.

Gottlieb pointed to Singapore, which has now identified around 50 cases to point to the United States, which receives a similar number of travelers from China each year.

“On a statistical basis, there is no reason to believe that if Singapore implants got this virus we would not have done it. One would expect them to be identified earlier in Singapore,” he said as a densely populated island suggests, at least to me, that we probably have a community that we haven’t identified yet. “

He also questioned the quality of the data from China – something that many external observers have done, and the radical shift in the diagnosis of cases is unlikely to help.

“I do not trust reporting in China and I also believe that the figures in China reflect the most serious cases. This gives us a distorted overview of the mortality rate and how serious it is,” said Gottlieb.

Counting milder or asymptomatic cases could cause the mortality rate to drop significantly, he added, but “even a mortality rate of 0.2 or 0.5 could be catastrophic if it is highly contagious and spreads around the world. “

At the same hearing, Asha George, executive director of the cross-party Biodefense Commission, said that China may have limited testing and reporting resources as opposed to simply “the Chinese government’s lack of desire to report”.

In public health schools, students should assume that they do not have complete data and take into account cases they do not yet know about.

“We are often taught to multiply seven or eight times what you were told. For every case that you see, there are seven or eight that you do not see,” she explained. “So that means that we would look at hundreds of thousands of cases. I think that’s the yardstick we should plan on. “

Cruise ship misery

Outside of China, the largest single outbreak remains on a cruise ship in the Japanese port of Yokohama, south of Tokyo.

Japanese health minister Katsunobu Kato said another 44 virus cases had been confirmed on board the

Diamond Princess as of Thursday, bringing the total number on board to 219.

Kato did not provide a breakdown of the new cases by nationality, nor the number of passengers compared to the crew. CNN’s recent record shows that at least 24 Americans on board the ship tested positive for the virus.

The health minister also said that people who test negative for the virus and are over 80 years of age or suffer from a non-virus-related illness require attention, are allowed to leave the ship and can move to a state medical facility if they so choose. He did not provide a schedule for this process. An unknown number of passengers with non-viral diseases were allowed to disembark on Tuesday.

However, the frustration among the thousands of passengers and crew on board who have not been able to leave the ship for a week is growing.

In a conversation with CNN, a crew member said she was concerned that the crew was at higher risk of being exposed to the outbreak because she was not quarantined like the passengers and would have to continue working to take care of the guests.

Sonali Thakkar, 24, from Mumbai, said that two days ago, she and her colleague, with whom she shared a cabin, had headache, cough, and fever. Her manager told her to stop working and she was currently isolated in her cabin.

“I don’t eat very well and I have a fever,” she told CNN in a Skype call on Wednesday. “We are all very scared and tense.”

Thakkar fears that the virus will spread among the crew. At least five have already tested positive for the virus.

There has been more positive news for another cruise ship that has struggled to find a docking port for several days after countries dismissed it due to fears of a possible corona virus outbreak.

The MS Westerdam was on hold at sea after Taiwan, the Philippines and Japan refused entry, although the ship had no confirmed cases on board. It is said to arrive in Cambodia on Thursday morning after the local authorities have approved it to dock there.

WHO director Tedros thanks Cambodia for welcoming the ship.

“This is an example of the international solidarity that we have consistently called for,” said the Director General of WHO, adding that “outbreaks can produce the best and worst in people” and that “the stigmatization of individuals or entire nations does nothing as damage does “the answer.”