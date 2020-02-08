Coronavirus Death Toll rises to 722, surpassing previous SARS Tragedy Count

In its daily update, the regional health committee also confirmed 3,399 new cases. There are now more than 34,500 confirmed infections throughout the country.



Last updated: February 8, 2020, 7:30 AM IST

Beijing: The number of deaths from the new coronavirus epidemic in China rose to 722 on Saturday, exceeding the toll of the SARS outbreak on the mainland and Hong Kong almost two decades ago.

Another 86 people died from the virus, according to the National Health Commission, with all but five in the severely affected Hubei province, where the disease occurred in December. In its daily update, the committee also confirmed 3,399 new cases from 31 provincial regions. There are now 34,546 confirmed infections throughout the country.

Among the dead, 81 are in Hubei Province and the provincial capital, Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, two in Heilongjiang, as well as one in Beijing, Henan and Gansu, the committee said.

By the end of Friday, 26 confirmed cases, including one death, were reported in Hong Kong. Macao reported 10 cases, while Taiwan reported 16 cases.

A total of 4214 new suspected cases were reported and 1,280 patients became seriously ill, and 510 people were released from hospital after recovery, according to the committee.

It added that 6,101 patients remained in serious condition and 27,665 people were suspected of being infected with the virus. No fewer than 2,050 people were discharged from the hospital after recovery.

The committee said that 3.45 lakh “close contacts” were detected, and added that among them 26,702 were released from medical observation on Friday. More than 1.89 lakh others are still under medical observation.

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), a disease in the same family as the new corona virus, killed nearly 650 people in mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003. More than 120 others died around the world.

China has struggled to control the current virus, despite the fact that it has effectively shut down around 56 million people in Hubei and the provincial capital, Wuhan. Other cities far from the epicenter have also taken measures to keep people indoors, limiting the number of people who can leave their homes.

Friday’s death by a 34-year-old Wuhan doctor who was punished in December for raising the alarm about the virus led to an outburst of sadness and anger about how the government dealt with the crisis.

The virus has spread to two dozen countries, prompting different governments to ban arrivals from China and to encourage their citizens not to travel to the country. Some have advised their citizens to leave China. Major airlines have suspended flights to and from China.

At least 61 people on board a cruise ship for Japan have tested positive for the new corona virus, where thousands of passengers and crew were confronted with a two-week quarantine.

