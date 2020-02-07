Coronavirus claims the world’s largest auto plant

The world’s most productive auto plant fell silent on Friday when South Korea’s Hyundai shut down operations in its huge Ulsan complex, which was hit by the outbreak of the corona virus that paralyzed China’s industrial production.

The five-plant network can produce 1.4 million vehicles annually at a coastal location, making it easier to import components and export cars worldwide.

However, the supply lines are of crucial importance for an increasingly interconnected global economy. Due to the outbreak of corona viruses in China, Beijing’s contract factories have been closed in several areas to stem the epidemic.

As a result, Hyundai – which, with its subsidiary Kia, is the fifth largest automobile manufacturer in the world – no longer has any cables that connect the complex electronics of the vehicles.

It has to shut down production in its factories across South Korea and puts 25,000 workers on forced leave and partial wages who are healthy victims of the Yellow Sea outbreak.

“It’s a shame that I can’t get to work and have to accept a cut in wages,” said an Ulsan production line employee named Park. “It is a very uncomfortable feeling.”

The closings could be the first example of a phenomenon that is spreading worldwide, according to analysts.

The effects on Hyundai will be amazing. Analysts estimate that a five-day shutdown of South Korea will cost the company at least six hundred billion won ($ 500 million).

Hyundai isn’t the only corporate accident: Kia will shut down three factories for a day on Monday, French automaker Renault’s South Korean unit is considering shutting down its Busan plant next week, and Fiat Chrysler CEO Mike Manley told the FT that it did may be forced to stop one of its European factories.

Analysts are warning of major problems if Beijing continues to extend the New Year holidays as the corona virus, which according to official figures in China has infected more than 31,000 people and killed 636 people, continues to spread.

“The biggest problem is that we don’t know how the outbreak will develop in China,” said Cheong In-kyo, an economics professor at Inha University in Korea.

“South Korean companies rely heavily on China for parts and components. The problem is that there is nothing you can do even if only one part is missing.”

The disruption had just started, he added, warning that it would spread beyond the automotive sector.

“There is not a single category that is not made in China.”

“Everyone is affected”

The People’s Republic is the world’s largest exporter of goods, the USA by far the largest trading partner.

Exports from China and Hong Kong to the United States – many goods are shipped through the financial center – totaled more than $ 450 billion last year, followed by Japan with more than $ 150 billion. South Korea and Vietnam also imported goods worth over $ 100 billion.

“China has become an integral part of the global manufacturing supply chain and accounts for about a fifth of global manufacturing production,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

His neighbors will be affected by supply chain effects first, he said, naming Taiwan and Vietnam, followed by Malaysia and Korea.

The length of the supply lines would delay the impact in the U.S., said Kristin Dziczek of the Center for Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, Michigan, but there would be secondary impacts on parts from other overseas markets made with Chinese items.

Automakers and suppliers rated and planned how to deal with the disruptions, she said. “But there is no China-sized capacity that is idle and waiting to fill the gaps, and it is difficult to move quickly in this environment when everyone is affected.”

“So dependent”

The global automotive industry was in turmoil when a single Japanese Renesas Electronics factory, which is an important and widely used microcontroller, was shut down by the 2011 Fukushima earthquake.

Supply lines have become much more diversified since then, analysts say.

“Car manufacturers have a multiple procurement system because the risk would be too great to have only one supplier for a certain part in one place,” said Ferdinand Dudenhoeffer, director of the German Center for Automotive Research.

It is standard that parts are supplied by “at least two different suppliers”. Since the suppliers are usually located in the same region as the vehicle assembly line, the automotive industry in Europe or America is far less at risk of a Chinese risk than Asian countries like Korea or India “.

However, sourcing wiring harnesses from three different companies failed to protect Hyundai’s South Korean plants.

“We should have more diversified suppliers,” Park said. “It’s a shame we can’t do anything right now because we’re so dependent on a country.”

