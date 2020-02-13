Coronavirus claims another high profile scalp when mobile world congress is canceled

Organizers of the world’s largest trade fair for mobile technology pull the plug out of concerns about the viral outbreak from China. The annual Mobile World Congress will no longer be held as planned in Barcelona, ​​Spain, on February 24-27. The decision comes after dozens of technology companies and wireless providers have stopped, with the latest cancellations by Nokia, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom and BT from Great Britain on Wednesday. Other companies that stopped earlier are Ericsson, Nokia, Sony, Amazon, Intel and LG. The companies expressed concern about the safety of staff and visitors.

“Global concerns about the coronavirus outbreak, travel issues and other circumstances make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event,” said John Hoffman, head of the GSMA organizational body, in a statement. Organizers and government officials had tried to cope with the growing pressure to cancel the annual technical extravaganza, which was expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors from around 200 countries, including 5,000 to 6,000 from China. The show normally represents a huge source of income for hotels, restaurants, and taxi companies. Authorities have estimated that the show would generate 473 million euros ($ 516 million) and more than 14,000 part-time jobs for the local economy.

The Spanish vice president, Carmen Calvo, said there was “no reason for public health” to stop the show. She said that Spain had a good health system and followed all recommendations of the World Health Organization.

Dr. Mike Ryan, the chief of the WHO, said before the cancellation that the show could have continued. He said that while no mass gathering has ever been risk-free, with the possibility of food poisoning, injury or collapse of buildings, most events can “continue if the right measures can be applied.”

Spanish unions said the show was canceled due to the panic of the major technology companies. The regional leader of the CCOO union, Javier Pacheco, criticized “the alarming attitude of the technology companies who, from their position of global supremacy, do not care about the local impact.”

But Tim Bajarin, president of consultancy Creative Strategies, said cancellation was wise with all the unknowns about how the new virus is spreading and the fact that many companies had already withdrawn. Nowadays, most large companies still organize their own product launch events, like Samsung did in San Francisco on Tuesday. But Bajarin said that for many people in the mobile industry, Mobile World Congress was still an opportunity to meet in one place. “It allowed many networks and business transactions, so in that context it was a significant loss,” he said.

The GSMA, the wireless trading body that organizes the trade show, had said it regularly met international and Spanish health experts and its partners to ensure the well-being of the participants. It had already encouraged participants to avoid handshakes and intended to intensify cleaning and disinfecting and ensure that speakers do not use the same microphone.

Earlier Wednesday, Nokia said it had decided to withdraw “after a full assessment of the risks associated with a rapidly changing situation.” The company said, “the health and well-being of employees was a primary focus” and that canceling its involvement was a “cautious decision.”

The departure of Nokia and Ericsson had left China’s Huawei, a major sponsor of the trade show, as the only remaining major manufacturer of network equipment that was still planning to be present. But even Huawei reduced by assigning European employees to the show instead. The chairman planned to hold a media briefing by video because he would not be in Spain enough time to undergo a two-week self-warranty period. Organizers were stuck between risk of potential backlash to public health concerns if they went ahead or suffered major financial losses if they canceled, said Stephen Mears, a research analyst at Futuresource Consulting.

Even before the cancellation, Mears said his five-member team was considering stopping or shortening the trip because many participants they wanted to meet would not be there, including those from China, representing an ever-increasing share of the global smartphone and mobile network industry. “It becomes less and less valuable for people like us to be present if we cannot have meetings with top managers,” he said. Ben Wood, head of research at CCS Insight, said companies should now figure out “what is the best way to save something from this difficult situation.” Randy Nelson, head of insights at Sensor Tower’s mobile data firm, said his company had planned a booth at the Mobile World Congress. He said his company expected him to recoup the exhibition costs because it had not yet stopped but had not heard from the organizers.

Although the cancellation was a disappointment, Nelson said, the work planned for the show may still be useful for future events, including the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco in March.

