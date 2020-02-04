Coronavirus: China admits to “shortcomings” because experts say a better official response could have prevented spread

China’s leadership has finally admitted what doctors and international health experts have been warning for a while – that there were “shortcomings and shortcomings” in the response to the new coronavirus outbreak.

President Xi Jinping, chairman of a second meeting of the highest decision-making Politburo Standing Committee since the outbreak began, said China was facing a “race against the clock” to turn the tide of new infections.

On Tuesday, the death toll on mainland China rose above 420, while the number of confirmed cases was above 20,000. The first death was recorded in Hong Kong – a 39-year-old man – after the death of a Chinese man in the Philippines on Sunday.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

The rare admission by the highest organ of the Communist Party was reported by state media, although it later appeared to have been removed from an article on the website of the party-run news agency Xinhua.

It said the committee agreed that “the outbreak is an important test of the Chinese system and administrative capacity, and we must summarize the experience and learn from it.” It said there was a need to improve “the country’s emergency management system”.

view more

The WHO praised the Chinese authorities’ response in its corona virus situation reports, and suggested that it is favorable in comparison to the secrecy and bureaucracy that characterized Beijing’s response to the Sars epidemic in 2002-3.

However, the death toll of the current outbreak is now greater than that of Sars, and there are increasing reproaches about the way in which civil servants, particularly local Communist Party agents in the now closed Hubei province, treated the onset of the outbreak.

Dr. Jonathan D Quick, deputy professor of global health at the Duke Global Health Institute and author of “The End of Epidemics”, told The Independent that “it seems that lower-level officials were unprepared and there were some failures”.

“Time is a critical factor in outbreaks, and if the response at a lower level would have been faster – especially if it had started before the start of the (Lunar New Year) holiday season – that could have made a significant difference. There is a good possibility that a week or two earlier raising the alarm would have reduced the spread both inside and outside of China. “

A doctor in the city of Wuhan, Dr. Li Wenliang, has been praised for a post on social media describing how he tried to express his concern about the virus in a chat group with fellow doctors on December 30.

Only the best news in your inbox

His message, in which he warned colleagues to wear protective clothing to prevent infection, came after China informed the WHO of the new virus, but long before the government acknowledged that human-to-human transmission was possible.

Four days later, Dr. Li was visited by police officers from the Public Security Bureau and ordered a letter to be signed in which he accepted that he “made false remarks”, that he “had seriously disrupted social order” and understood that if he continued to do this, he would be “brought to justice”.

It is a surprising insight into the government’s early official response, which was also praised by the WHO. A January 12 report said that the WHO was “reassured about the quality of ongoing investigations and response measures implemented in Wuhan”.

Other health professionals who are familiar with the way these things work in China have self-censorship instead of the same warning as Dr. Li.

According to the New York Times, Lu Xiaohong, the head of gastroenterology at Wuhan’s City Hospital No. 5, heard on December 25 that the mysterious disease was spreading among medical workers. She did not go outside with her worries, but privately warned a school near a natural market that the virus was probably created in such a place.

And even when measures were taken to stop the illegal wildlife trade and the first fatal outcome of the outbreak was confirmed, officials continued to suppress important information that might have warned the public about the magnitude of the crisis.

The first patient to die was a 61-year-old man named Zeng, a regular on the Wuhan market who was probably at the center of the outbreak. In a report two days after his death, officials said he was already suffering from chronic liver disease and other conditions. What they did not mention was the fact that his wife, who had never visited the market, had also developed symptoms.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/28

Buses with British nationals traveling along the M6 ​​motorway on their way to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside

FATHER

2/28

A pedestrian wearing a surgical face mask walks outside of the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, where two members of the same family who tested positive for new corona virus are thought to be treated

AFP via Getty Images

3/28

Buses transport the British and foreigners to the Arrowe Park Hospital

Getty Images

4/28

A convoy of coaches with British nationals evacuated from Wuhan in China amid the corona virus outbreak and medical personnel in a protective suit driving away from RAF Brize Norton

AFP via Getty

5/28

British nationals arrive at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire after being flown in from Wuhan – the Chinese city in the center of the corona virus

Tom Maddick / SWNS

6/28

A police outsider leads a convoy of carriages transporting British nationals from the RAF station

AFP via Getty

7/28

Passengers leave the plane

FATHER

8/28

Barriers are placed at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, while they are preparing for buses that transport British nationals from the city of Wuhan affected by Wuong in China

FATHER

9/28

Some of the eighty-three Britons and 27 foreigners who were imprisoned after a Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan are getting off a plane

Getty Images

10/28

Getty Images

11/28

Ambulance at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire

Tom Maddick / SWNS

12/28

The plane with British citizens from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China arrives

FATHER

13/28

Buses and ambulances are ready for the passengers

FATHER

14/28

Game consoles and toys are brought to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, while they are preparing for buses with British RAF-based nationals

FATHER

15/28

The flight path of the plane

Flightradar24 / PA

16/28

Upon arrival, British passengers are taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on Wirral and placed in quarantine for two weeks

Reuters

17/28

A student wearing a face mask walks close to the Royal Victoria Infirmary where two patients who have tested positive for the Wuhan corona virus are treated by medical specialists

Getty Images

18/28

A woman with a face mask passes a public health sign England at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

19/28

Ambulance crews arrive at RAF Brize Norton

Tom Maddick / SWNS

20/28

The Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle upon Tyne, where two patients who have been tested positive for the corona virus in England

FATHER

21/28

A woman is wearing a face mask on Parliament Square in London when the first cases of the virus were announced in the UK

FATHER

22/28

Passengers wear face masks after a flight arrives at Terminal 5 of London Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty Images

23/28

A St. John’s Ambulance vehicle leaves the Royal Air Force station

AFP via Getty

24/28

A pedestrian is wearing a face mask while walking past the parliament buildings

AFP via Getty Images

25/28

Coaches arrive at RAF Brize Norton

Tom Maddick / SWNS

26/28

Passengers wear face masks while standing with their luggage at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

27/28

A man wears a face mask while walking along the Thames embankment

AFP via Getty Images

28/28

Passengers wear face masks at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

1/28

Buses with British nationals traveling along the M6 ​​motorway on their way to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside

FATHER

2/28

A pedestrian wearing a surgical face mask walks outside of the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, where two members of the same family who tested positive for new corona virus are thought to be treated

AFP via Getty Images

3/28

Buses transport the British and foreigners to the Arrowe Park Hospital

Getty Images

4/28

A convoy of coaches with British nationals evacuated from Wuhan in China amid the corona virus outbreak and medical personnel in a protective suit driving away from RAF Brize Norton

AFP via Getty

5/28

British nationals arrive at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire after being flown in from Wuhan – the Chinese city in the center of the corona virus

Tom Maddick / SWNS

6/28

A police outsider leads a convoy of carriages transporting British nationals from the RAF station

AFP via Getty

7/28

Passengers leave the plane

FATHER

8/28

Barriers are placed at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, while they are preparing for buses that transport British nationals from the city of Wuhan affected by Wuong in China

FATHER

9/28

Some of the eighty-three Britons and 27 foreigners who were imprisoned after a Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan are getting off a plane

Getty Images

10/28

Getty Images

11/28

Ambulance at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire

Tom Maddick / SWNS

12/28

The plane with British citizens from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China arrives

FATHER

13/28

Buses and ambulances are ready for the passengers

FATHER

14/28

Game consoles and toys are brought to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, while they are preparing for buses with British RAF-based nationals

FATHER

15/28

The flight path of the plane

Flightradar24 / PA

16/28

Upon arrival, British passengers are taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on Wirral and placed in quarantine for two weeks

Reuters

17/28

A student wearing a face mask walks close to the Royal Victoria Infirmary where two patients who have tested positive for the Wuhan corona virus are treated by medical specialists

Getty Images

18/28

A woman with a face mask passes a public health sign England at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

19/28

Ambulance crews arrive at RAF Brize Norton

Tom Maddick / SWNS

20/28

The Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle upon Tyne, where two patients who have been tested positive for the corona virus in England

FATHER

21/28

A woman is wearing a face mask on Parliament Square in London when the first cases of the virus were announced in the UK

FATHER

22/28

Passengers wear face masks after a flight arrives at Terminal 5 of London Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty Images

23/28

A St. John’s Ambulance vehicle leaves the Royal Air Force station

AFP via Getty

24/28

A pedestrian is wearing a face mask while walking past the parliament buildings

AFP via Getty Images

25/28

Coaches arrive at RAF Brize Norton

Tom Maddick / SWNS

26/28

Passengers wear face masks while standing with their luggage at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

27/28

A man wears a face mask while walking along the Thames embankment

AFP via Getty Images

28/28

Passengers wear face masks at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

It must be said that some elements of China’s official response have improved dramatically since the Sars outbreak, Dr. Said said. Quick. These include “much faster” public announcements and reporting to WHO, and the creation of a disease control center with an internationally renowned expert, Dr. Frank Gao, at the head.

Fast online sharing of the new corona virus genetic code appears to be a world first in an outbreak like this, he said, and has allowed labs everywhere to start working on a vaccine without actually purchasing a copy of the virus.

Yet it remains highly likely that more could have been done to save lives. “Making ourselves much safer is practicable and affordable,” Dr. said. Quick. “This is a learning moment, a learning moment, and we cannot stay asleep after these things and cannot make the progress we need.”

. (TagsToTranslate) China