According to a new study, the number of cases in an epidemic of a new strain of coronavirus in China has probably been largely underestimated, according to which human-to-human transmission of the mysterious virus may be possible.

Authorities in Wuhan City, China have confirmed 45 cases of the new 2019 coronavirus, which belongs to the same family as fatal acute severe respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS), but up to now it seems to be less deadly. Two people died, according to authorities in Wuhan.

But the study, conducted by Imperial College London, suggests that around 1,723 people were likely to have been infected as of January 12.

Chinese authorities have linked viral infections to a seafood and wildlife market in Wuhan, which has been closed since January 1 to prevent further spread of the disease.

Three travelers – two now in Thailand and one in Japan – who have visited Wuhan but not the market have been infected with the virus, suggesting that human-to-human transmission may be possible and raising concerns about the spread of the virus.

The number in the study is only an estimate and is based on several assumptions, including the number of cases that were exported to Thailand and Japan, the number of people using Wuhan International Airport and the time it took for the infection to incubate.

Neil Ferguson of epidemic specialist London Imperial College said that many aspects of Wuhan’s coronavirus were “very uncertain”.

“However, the detection of three cases outside of China is worrying. We calculate, based on flight and population data, that there is only one in 574 chance that an infected person in Wuhan will travel abroad before consulting a doctor. This implies that there may have been more than 1,700 cases in Wuhan so far, “Ferguson told CNN.

“There are many unknowns, which means that the range of uncertainty around this estimate goes from 190 cases to over 4,000. But the magnitude of these figures suggests that substantial human-to-human transmission cannot be excluded. Increased monitoring, rapid information sharing and better preparation are recommended. “

Three US airports will begin screening passengers from Wuhan to check for signs of the virus, such as coughing, breathing difficulties and high temperatures with the use of an infrared thermometer, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of the United States.

The agency is deploying more than 100 people to screen at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, San Francisco International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport. Last year, more than 60,000 passengers arrived in the United States from Wuhan, the vast majority passing through these three airports.

While the new virus has shown no death rates like MERS and SARS – which infected more than 8,000 people and killed 774 people in a pandemic that ravaged Asia in 2002 and 2003 – so little are known on this subject that the health authorities call for vigilance.

“There is still a lot to understand about the new coronavirus, which was first identified in China earlier this month. It is not known enough about nCoV 2019 to draw firm conclusions about how it is transmitted, the clinical characteristics of the disease, or the extent of its spread. The source also remains unknown, “the World Health Organization said on Friday.