Coronavirus: British told to leave China as the death toll rises and more than 20,000 people worldwide become infected

The Foreign Ministry has advised all British nationals to leave China due to the corona virus outbreak, killing more than 420 people.

Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary, said: “The safety and security of the British people will always be our top priority.

“That’s why we now advise British nationals in China to leave the country if they can, to minimize their risk of being exposed to the virus.

“Where there are still British nationals in Hubei province who want to be evacuated, we will continue to work around the clock to make this possible.”

1/28

Buses with British nationals traveling along the M6 ​​motorway on their way to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside

FATHER

2/28

A pedestrian wearing a surgical face mask walks outside of the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, where two members of the same family who tested positive for new corona virus are thought to be treated

AFP via Getty Images

3/28

Buses transport the British and foreigners to the Arrowe Park Hospital

Getty Images

4/28

A convoy of coaches with British nationals evacuated from Wuhan in China amid the corona virus outbreak and medical personnel in a protective suit driving away from RAF Brize Norton

AFP via Getty

5/28

British nationals arrive at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire after being flown in from Wuhan – the Chinese city in the center of the corona virus

Tom Maddick / SWNS

6/28

A police outsider leads a convoy of carriages transporting British nationals from the RAF station

AFP via Getty

7/28

Passengers leave the plane

FATHER

8/28

Barriers are placed at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, while they are preparing for buses that transport British nationals from the city of Wuhan affected by Wuong in China

FATHER

9/28

Some of the eighty-three Britons and 27 foreigners who were imprisoned after a Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan are getting off a plane

Getty Images

10/28

Getty Images

11/28

Ambulance at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire

Tom Maddick / SWNS

12/28

The plane with British citizens from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China arrives

FATHER

13/28

Buses and ambulances are ready for the passengers

FATHER

14/28

Game consoles and toys are brought to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, while they are preparing for buses with British RAF-based nationals

FATHER

15/28

The flight path of the plane

Flightradar24 / PA

16/28

Upon arrival, British passengers are taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on Wirral and placed in quarantine for two weeks

Reuters

17/28

A student wearing a face mask walks close to the Royal Victoria Infirmary where two patients who have tested positive for the Wuhan corona virus are treated by medical specialists

Getty Images

18/28

A woman with a face mask passes a public health sign England at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

19/28

Ambulance crews arrive at RAF Brize Norton

Tom Maddick / SWNS

20/28

The Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle upon Tyne, where two patients who have been tested positive for the corona virus in England

FATHER

21/28

A woman is wearing a face mask on Parliament Square in London when the first cases of the virus were announced in the UK

FATHER

22/28

Passengers wear face masks after a flight arrives at Terminal 5 of London Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty Images

23/28

A St. John’s Ambulance vehicle leaves the Royal Air Force station

AFP via Getty

24/28

A pedestrian is wearing a face mask while walking past the parliament buildings

AFP via Getty Images

25/28

Coaches arrive at RAF Brize Norton

Tom Maddick / SWNS

26/28

Passengers wear face masks while standing with their luggage at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

27/28

A man wears a face mask while walking along the Thames embankment

AFP via Getty Images

28/28

Passengers wear face masks at Heathrow Airport

AFP via Getty

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs adjusted its travel advice after Matt Hancock, the health secretary, said he was expecting more coronavirus cases in the UK and warned “we have not seen the peak of the coronavirus for a long time”.

He added: “We have a complete plan to treat all those who have symptoms and test positive for coronavirus and we are working with international partners to slow down the spread and also to do the research we need to do to get a To find the vaccine. “

The Foreign Ministry said that commercial flights from China were available throughout the country, except in Hubei, the epicenter of the virus.

