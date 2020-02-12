Coronavirus at Worthing Hospital A&E positive for disease after medic tests

Worthing Hospital staff received a memo stating that one of their colleagues had caught the corona virus (Photo: PA)

A healthcare worker at Worthing Hospital is one of the eight confirmed cases of corona virus in the UK.

Staff at the West Sussex hospital received a memo on Tuesday telling them that an employee from the A&E department had been diagnosed with the disease. A health ministry spokeswoman said that all hospital services, including operations and patients, work normally.

It is understood that the health worker at Worthing Hospital is not the same person as the locum doctor who works in Brighton, who is also one of the eight cases. Meanwhile, two prisoners are being tested for HMP Bullingdon in Oxfordshire for the disease and are being kept isolated.

Access to one of the wings of the category B prison is limited and it is believed that one of the men was recently transferred from a Thai prison. They both suffer from flu-like symptoms.

All services in the hospital, including surgery and patients, work normally (Photo: PA)

Steve Walsh, the businessman in the middle of a British coronavirus outbreak, thanked the NHS for his treatment and said he has “fully recovered” (Photo: Rex Shutterstock)

From Tuesday evening, a total of 1,358 people have been tested for coronavirus in the UK, of which 1,350 have been confirmed negative and eight have been confirmed, the health ministry said.

On Tuesday, the prime minister praised the NHS response and said that all those involved “just had to follow their advice.”

In Birmingham, Mr. Johnson said: “We are a great country, we have a fantastic NHS, we have fantastic doctors and advice, and they just have to take the advice of the NHS.

“People have every reason to be confident and calm about all these things … all the corona virus and all the threats caused by illness.”

It came when Steve Walsh, the businessman at the center of a British coronavirus outbreak and nicknamed the “super-spreader,” thanked the NHS for his treatment and said he was “fully recovered.”

General Practice County Oak Medical Center had to be closed and had to undergo a thorough cleaning after an employee had contracted the corona virus (Photo: PA)

Mr. Walsh, 53, from Hove in East Sussex – who is still quarantined at St. Thomas’ Hospital in London, picked up coronavirus at a conference in Singapore.

On his way back to the UK, he spent a few days in a French ski chalet, where five Britons were subsequently infected with the virus.

He is also associated with at least five other cases of coronavirus in the UK, including the doctor working at the Brighton operation.

A source told the PA news agency that the physician, acting as a locum at the County Oak Medical Center, had recently done administrative work there for just one day and had no direct contact with patients.

A second branch of the operation was also closed, but the Brighton and Hove City Council confirmed that they would reopen soon after “deep cleansing.”

Walsh is also connected to a male patient who became ill in Mallorca.

Prisoners in Bullingdon Prison were tested for the disease (Photo: Google)

In a statement, Mr. Walsh, leader of the cub scout, said in a statement: “I want to thank the NHS for their help and care – although I am fully recovered, my thoughts are with others who have contracted a corona virus.

“As soon as I knew I was exposed to a confirmed case of coronavirus, I contacted my doctor, NHS 111 and Public Health England.

“I was advised to go to an isolated room in the hospital, even though they had no symptoms, and then to be isolated at home as instructed.

“When the diagnosis was confirmed, I was sent to an isolation unit in the hospital, where I am staying, and as a precaution my family was also asked to isolate themselves.

“I also thank friends, family and colleagues for their support during the past weeks and I ask the media to respect our privacy.”

A spoutwoman for the Scout Association said that Mr Walsh had not been to Scout meetings since his return to the UK and wished him a speedy recovery.

It comes when the World Health Organization announces a name for the new corona virus – Covid-19.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference that a name has been established that “does not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or a group of people, and that can also be pronounced and is related to the disease.”

Also on Tuesday, health secretary Matt Hancock told MPs in the Commons that new funds were launched immediately “to support all urgent work that the NHS needs for the response of the corona virus, such as creating further isolation areas and other necessary facilities.”

Professor Paul Cosford, emeritus medical director of Public Health England (PHE), said earlier that “contact tracing” managed by PHE “worked very well”.

He added, “I should say that the people who are worried are the ones who have had very close contact with someone with corona virus, personal contact, or within a two-meter range for 15 minutes or more.”

Prof Cosford said PHE was working on tracing the small number of contacts between the two doctors, including a Brighton GP, ​​who were among the four new cases announced Monday.

In Brighton, Patcham Nursing Home said on Tuesday that it was ‘closed to all visitors’ after one of the infected GPs visited a patient there about a week ago.

A spokeswoman for the nursing home said no one was unwell and that the closure was a precautionary measure.

Another operation in Brighton, The Haven, said it was closed “due to unforeseen circumstances,” although there was no confirmation or related to the outbreak.

Meanwhile, students from the Catholic and Bevendean Elementary School in Cottesmore in Brighton were told that they could stay at home after a few teachers feared they had come into contact with the virus.

Earlier, Dr. Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization, described the outbreak as “a very serious threat to the rest of the world.”