Coronavirus: Apple closes all stores in China amid fear of a deadly outbreak

Apple has said it will close all its mainland stores and offices until the end of next week for fear of the corona virus outbreak.

The death toll from the deadly infection has risen to nearly 260 and the number of confirmed cases is approaching 12,000 on Saturday.

“Out of abundant caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts, we will close all our mainland offices, stores and contact centers until February 9,” Apple said in a statement.

The company said it was looking forward to re-opening stores “as quickly as possible.”

Several other companies, such as Starbucks and McDonald’s, have also temporarily closed stores in China.

Meanwhile, other companies have called on employees in China to work from home and avoid non-essential business trips.

The Swedish Ikea, Walmart and other companies have also limited travel and activities.

Earlier this week, Apple closed three stores in China due to concerns about the spread of the virus.

The company remains highly dependent on China, both for smartphone sales and for its supply chain and production.

Many factories in the Hubei province, including AB InBev and General Motors Co. factories, have temporarily suspended production due to the virus.

In a recent profit call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company is working out mitigation plans to address potential loss of production from its suppliers in Wuhan. Various Apple suppliers live in the city where the virus outbreak occurred.

Additional reporting by Reuters

