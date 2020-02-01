Coronavirus: Apple closes all stores in China amid fear of a deadly outbreak

Apple has said it will close all its mainland stores and offices until the end of next week for fear of the corona virus outbreak.
The death toll from the deadly infection has risen to nearly 260 and the number of confirmed cases is approaching 12,000 on Saturday.
“Out of abundant caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts, we will close all our mainland offices, stores and contact centers until February 9,” Apple said in a statement.
The company said it was looking forward to re-opening stores “as quickly as possible.”
Several other companies, such as Starbucks and McDonald’s, have also temporarily closed stores in China.
1/28
Buses with British nationals traveling along the M6 motorway on their way to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside
FATHER
2/28
A pedestrian wearing a surgical face mask walks outside of the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, where two members of the same family who tested positive for new corona virus are thought to be treated
AFP via Getty Images
3/28
Buses transport the British and foreigners to the Arrowe Park Hospital
Getty Images
4/28
A convoy of coaches with British nationals evacuated from Wuhan in China amid the corona virus outbreak and medical personnel in a protective suit driving away from RAF Brize Norton
AFP via Getty
5/28
British nationals arrive at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire after being flown in from Wuhan – the Chinese city in the center of the corona virus
Tom Maddick / SWNS
6/28
A police outsider leads a convoy of carriages transporting British nationals from the RAF station
AFP via Getty
7/28
Passengers leave the plane
FATHER
8/28
Barriers are placed at Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, while they are preparing for buses that transport British nationals from the city of Wuhan affected by Wuong in China
FATHER
9/28
Some of the eighty-three Britons and 27 foreigners who were imprisoned after a Coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan are getting off a plane
Getty Images
10/28
Getty Images
11/28
Ambulance at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire
Tom Maddick / SWNS
12/28
The plane with British citizens from the coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China arrives
FATHER
13/28
Buses and ambulances are ready for the passengers
FATHER
14/28
Game consoles and toys are brought to Arrowe Park Hospital in Merseyside, while they are preparing for buses with British RAF-based nationals
FATHER
15/28
The flight path of the plane
Flightradar24 / PA
16/28
Upon arrival, British passengers are taken to Arrowe Park Hospital on Wirral and placed in quarantine for two weeks
Reuters
17/28
A student wearing a face mask walks close to the Royal Victoria Infirmary where two patients who have tested positive for the Wuhan corona virus are treated by medical specialists
Getty Images
18/28
A woman with a face mask passes a public health sign England at Heathrow Airport
AFP via Getty
19/28
Ambulance crews arrive at RAF Brize Norton
Tom Maddick / SWNS
20/28
The Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle upon Tyne, where two patients who have been tested positive for the corona virus in England
FATHER
21/28
A woman is wearing a face mask on Parliament Square in London when the first cases of the virus were announced in the UK
FATHER
22/28
Passengers wear face masks after a flight arrives at Terminal 5 of London Heathrow Airport
AFP via Getty Images
23/28
A St. John’s Ambulance vehicle leaves the Royal Air Force station
AFP via Getty
24/28
A pedestrian is wearing a face mask while walking past the parliament buildings
AFP via Getty Images
25/28
Coaches arrive at RAF Brize Norton
Tom Maddick / SWNS
26/28
Passengers wear face masks while standing with their luggage at Heathrow Airport
AFP via Getty
27/28
A man wears a face mask while walking along the Thames embankment
AFP via Getty Images
28/28
Passengers wear face masks at Heathrow Airport
AFP via Getty
Meanwhile, other companies have called on employees in China to work from home and avoid non-essential business trips.
The Swedish Ikea, Walmart and other companies have also limited travel and activities.
Earlier this week, Apple closed three stores in China due to concerns about the spread of the virus.
The company remains highly dependent on China, both for smartphone sales and for its supply chain and production.
Many factories in the Hubei province, including AB InBev and General Motors Co. factories, have temporarily suspended production due to the virus.
In a recent profit call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company is working out mitigation plans to address potential loss of production from its suppliers in Wuhan. Various Apple suppliers live in the city where the virus outbreak occurred.
Additional reporting by Reuters
