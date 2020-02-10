Coronavirus and MWC 2020: Vivo also refuses Barcelona trip due to deadly virus

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has become the newest company that has withdrawn from the Mobile World Congress (MWC 2020) in Barcelona this year. The edition of this year’s annual technical show will begin later this month. The decision of Vivo comes when the death toll of the Corona virus has crossed 1000 worldwide. Vivo is also the first Chinese company to withdraw from the event, citing the fear of Coronavirus.

“Vivo has been closely following the outbreak of new Coronavirus pneumonia (NCP) and has continuously evaluated the planned activities. The health and safety of our employees and the public are our top priority. Based on the current situation, we decided to withdraw later this month in Barcelona, ​​Spain, from our debut at MWC 2020 and other related events, “the company said in an official statement. Vivo joins Sony, Amazon, Nvidia, Ericsson and LG, just to name a few. However, Vivo confirms that they will continue with the launch of the APEX 2020 concept phone, which was originally planned for a unveiling on the MWC 2020. However, the new timeline for the unveiling has not yet been shared. “We apologize for any inconvenience and would like to thank our partners, media friends and consumers for their understanding,” Vivo adds.

The worldwide spread of the Corona virus continues. The official death toll in China is now 1,016, while there are reports that more infections are being confirmed in Asia, Europe and the US. The New York Times reports that people in a residential complex in Hong Kong have been quarantined after the virus seemed to spread through the pipes of the building.

One of the first companies to withdraw from the exhibition was Ericsson, who announced his statement last week. In his press release, Ericsson President and CEO Börje Ekholm said: “The health and safety of our employees, customers and other stakeholders are our top priority. This is not a decision that we have taken lightly. We were looking forward to presenting our latest innovations at MWC in Barcelona. It is very unfortunate, but we are convinced that the most responsible business decision is to withdraw our participation in this year’s event. ” Nvidia also made it clear during the weekend that it will skip an event in Barcelona. “Given the public health risks associated with the corona virus, our greatest concern is to ensure the safety of our colleagues, partners and customers. We look forward to sharing our work in AI, 5G and VRAN with the industry. We regret not being present, but believe that this is the right decision, “the company said in an official statement. Earlier today, Sony also announced that their executives will not travel to Barcelona and the company will not be present at MWC 2020. Instead, scheduled launches worldwide will be streamed live on YouTube.

