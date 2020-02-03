Coronavirus affects technical supply chains while Korea feels the heat

The new fear caused by coronavirus appears to be spreading to the Korean business domain, as the global supply chain is feared for some disruptions, industry viewers said Sunday. With the new corona virus that has killed more than 300 people in China so far, Beijing has recently decided to extend its Lunar New Year holiday in some parts of the country in a movement that could disrupt the normal activities of South Korean production companies there. , Yonhap news agency reported.

The extension of the holiday, which originally began on January 25, was previously only announced in Hubei province in central China, where Wuhan, the epicenter of the new virus, is located, but was later extended to other areas because the number of patients in shot up at an alarming rate. South Korea’s exports are about to be disappointed if the spread of the virus is not prevented quickly, the industry guards said, because local companies with production facilities in China have their activities in the No. 2 economy in the world suspended or scaled back.

The South Korean top technology giant Samsung Electronics Co. decided to end the activities of its production line for household appliances in Suzhou, East China, until next week in accordance with the extended vacation. LG Electronics Inc. and SK Innovation Co. are also planning to postpone the reopening of their Chinese production line until the end of next week. LG Chem Ltd. said that the operational level of his battery line has also been greatly reduced in China. Korean chip manufacturers and display makers, on the other hand, have maintained routine operation during the holidays, although LG Display Co. said it is considering closing its facilities depending on the development of the problem.

“We have already secured sufficient supplies in preparation for the Chinese New Year’s holiday, but it is inevitable that we will encounter problems if the situation persists for a long period of time,” said an SK Innovation employee. Chipmaker SK hynix Inc. said South Korean companies will eventually face some disruption in their operations and production if the problem is long-lasting. Viewers in the industry said the rapid spread of the new corona virus has already encouraged South Korean car makers to reduce their production because the supply of some auto parts has been disrupted by the spread of the new virus.

SsangYong Motor Co. said earlier that it will suspend production at its South Korea plant until 12 February due to a delay in the supply of cable harnesses, a component used to supply power to a car. South Korean car manufacturers are highly dependent on China for the supply of parts. “Because many car parts manufacturers have moved to China to save costs, they will not be able to return home easily,” said Lee Hang-koo, researcher at the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade.

Many South Korean companies, including Samsung Electronics, have kicked off task force teams, but the companies are still likely to experience uncertainties as the new corona virus situation changes every minute, industry viewers added.

