Coronation Street's Norris returns when actor Malcolm Hebden appears on the set

Norris Cole will finally return to Coronation Street.

Actor Malcolm Hebden shot new scenes for the ITV soap on the set.

The 80-year-old actor was in a good mood when he looked handsome in a dark blue blazer with a cardigan and white shirt.

Malcom took a significant break from work after a heart attack in 2017 and has sporadically appeared on the soap since then.

The character of Norris was last seen in Weatherfield in December when he paid a visit to his long-time girlfriend and former colleague Rita Sullivan (Barbara Knox).

Corrie’s favorite Norris Cole (Malcolm Hebden) was spotted on site for the first time. He looked remarkably fit and was far behind his most recent cardiac death

(Image: ZENPIX LTD)

Norris’ recent story had faced his wife Mary Taylor (Patti Clare) divorce last year when he hoped to marry Freda new flame.

In his scenes last month, he had a short cup of tea with his girlfriend Rita before going abruptly to see Freda at the Rovers.

A sad Rita said to Norris when he apparently rejected her to see Freda alone: ​​”I never thought I would say that, but it would be nice to see more of you.”

Norris was last seen in December when he visited Rita

(Image: ITV)

Norris’ extermination of Rita played a role in a Christmas story in which the shopkeeper struggled with loneliness.

We are sure that Norris is back full time and will put a smile on the face of the lively redhead.

Elsewhere on the cobblestones, actress Lucy Fallon made her last scenes as Bethany Platt, but actor Jack P. Shepherd had unexpected news for his late co-star.

Coronation Street will continue on Monday at 7:30 p.m. on ITV.

