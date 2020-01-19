Coronation Street Spoilers: Tyrone discovers the truth about Hope's wounds

(Image: ITV)

Fiz (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone (Alan Halsall) on Coronation Street have recently faced difficult times because Hope’s bad behavior (Isabella Flanagan) has become uncontrollable, but viewers know very well that the evil babysitter Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall) is responsible for all its clouds.

Jade’s recent lies meant that Fiz was accused of abusing Hope after doctors saw bruises on her arm. Tyrone is still suspicious about how the bruises got there, but he is willing to do justice on behalf of Fiz, as he finally discovers the truth about his daughter’s injuries.

Jade finds Hope in the backyard and tells him to keep checking his phone, as he is planning an adventure and will get in touch.

Meanwhile, Tyrone and Evelyn (Maureen Lipman) are surprised when Ruby (Macy Alabi) reveals that Jade made Hope’s arm with makeup.

Realizing that Jade took Hope to see Dr. Gaddas two days later, which means that the doctor would have seen his bruises if there had been any, Christine talks to Dr. Gaddas and the holes in the story begin to appear stop.

Hope finally clears up and tells Christine that Jade applied the bruises on his arm and told him to say that Fiz had been responsible for his apparent injuries. Later, Christine asks Jade but she sticks to her story.

Fiz returns home, and all accusations are dismissed, but Hope refuses to make eye contact with her.

Can Fiz rebuild his relationship with his daughter?

One to see: Monday, January 20 at 7:30 pm on ITV.

