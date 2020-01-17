Coronation Street spoilers: shock departure for Bernie when he leaves

(Image: ITV)

The determination of Bernie Winter (Jane Hazlegrove) to take revenge on Kel Hinchley (Joe Alessi) on Coronation Street after discovering that he sexually abused his son Paul Foreman (Peter Ash) has certainly not slowed down. His latest plan was to impersonate a 14-year-old boy online asking for Kel’s DJ lessons, but he ends up feeling incredibly guilty in the coming episodes as his actions have consequences, and he decides to leave.

When an exhausted Gemma (Dolly-Rose Campbell) takes a nap with the quadriceps, someone pushes a burning cloth through the mailbox and quickly lights a fire. Chesney (Sam Aston) comes home to find ‘paedo’ written in the window and flames at the door.

Abi (Sally Carman) runs out of the garage with a fire extinguisher in hand, when Gemma appears at the top of the stairs to realize what happened.

Gemma and the quadriceps are taken to the hospital for review, but Chesney is not happy with Paul and Bernie, and holds them responsible for bringing problems to his door.

Later, the police reveal that they will park a car in front of their house twenty-four hours a day in case of new attacks, and Chesney and Gemma are horrified, but it is Bernie and Paul who feel guilty for everything that happened.

Bernie visits Paul and explains that he decided to move on, since he believes that it has already caused enough problems in Weatherfield.

Later, she says an emotional farewell, but is this really the last thing we will see about her?

One to see: Friday, January 24 at 8:30 p.m. on ITV.

