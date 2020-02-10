Coronation Street spoilers: James comes to bewildered father Ed

(Photo: ITV)

James Bailey has struggled with the idea of ​​coming to his father Ed on Coronation Street, but after he has thought a little more about it in the upcoming episodes, the young boy finally decides to do exactly that and reveals that he is gay.

James is incredibly worried about his father Ed and it is something he has been struggling with for a long time. However, it became a bit complicated when Ed’s mate, Danny, came on the rocks and it turned out that he had something of a past with James.

In the upcoming episodes, James reveals to Michael that he previously had a relationship with Danny, and later he takes Danny back to the house and leads him upstairs. However, Ed returns home and is surprised when he hears a thump from above.

The next day James gathers the courage and Ed reveals at the breakfast table that he is gay. Ed struggles to process the news, but he is more hurt by the fact that both Michael and Aggie knew.

Later in the week, Ed is convinced that Danny has corrupted James.

Will Ed be able to process James’ revelation?

One to watch: Wednesday, January 22 at 8:30 PM on ITV.

