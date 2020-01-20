Coronation Street spoilers: Geoff makes Yasmeen drink a bottle of wine

(Image: ITV)

Geoff Metcalfe (Ian Bartholomew) took his manipulation to a whole new level on Coronation Street, while trying to convince Yasmeen Nazir (Shelley King) that she is an alcoholic in an effort to keep her from drinking again. However, when Yasmeen begins to see through his plan, he makes every effort to cover his tracks.

Geoff improved his game when, enraged to discover that Yasmeen had been “neglecting” the cleaning tasks he had entrusted to him, he tried to convince her that he had a problem with alcohol.

Upon learning this, Alya (Sair Khan) was not convinced and, in the next episodes, tries to assure her grandmother that she does not have a problem with the drink. However, Geoff wastes little time sabotaging his efforts, as he undermines his wife once more.

Meanwhile, Peter (Chris Gascoyne) asks Yasmeen if he wants to join his support group and, with Geoff’s comments on everything he can think of, she agrees to do so.

More conflicts occur for the married couple later in the week, as Michael hires Geoff to perform some magic tricks for Tiana’s birthday celebrations, and Yasmeen simply comments that he might be a little rusty, a comment enrages Geoff.

Yasmeen returns from Peter’s meeting with a new perspective, as he realizes that he is not really alcoholic.

Geoff is not satisfied with Yasmeen’s understanding and, therefore, opens a bottle of wine and forces her to drink it.

Later, Peter arrives to see Yasmeen, but Geoff states that the meeting has had a negative impact, since he has turned to alcohol once again, leaving Peter incredibly worried.

One to see: Friday, January 31 at 8:30 p.m. on ITV.

