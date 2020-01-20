Coronation Street spoilers: Gary attacks Daniel when Maria loses the baby

(Image: ITV)

Daniel Osbourne (Rob Mallard) has been through a lot on Coronation Street, but he will face much more devastation in the coming episodes, while baby Bertie fights measles. However, that is not the only annoying thing that happens in the week, since it is at the receiving end of the wrath of Gary Windass (Mikey North) after Maria Connor (Samia Longchambon) aborts.

Daniel discovers that Bertie is barely conscious when he checks it on his cot and, horrified, asks Peter (Chris Gascoyne) to call an ambulance. Paramedics arrive and ask Daniel about the apparent rash on the child’s back, but Daniel did not notice him and, therefore, blames himself.

The consultant then confirms that Bertie has measles, and Daniel is distraught, revealing that he never took Bertie to get the rest of his vaccinations.

Beth (Lisa George) is furious, but Bethany (Lucy Fallon) comes in Daniel’s defense.

Meanwhile, Maria reveals to Gary that she hasn’t felt very well and encourages him to go to Bristol without her. Later he suffers from dizziness, before revealing to Ali (James Burrows) that he is bleeding.

At the hospital, Maria discovers that she has lost the baby and, as a result, is devastated, but Ali soon realizes that she has measles, which a doctor confirms was probably the cause of the miscarriage.

Later, Maria gives the news to Gary, who proceeds to comfort her, but when Audrey (Sue Nicholls) reveals that baby Bertie is being treated in the hospital for measles, Gary is enraged.

He catches up with Daniel and proceeds to reprimand him for everything that happened, blaming him for Mary’s miscarriage.

What will Daniel have to say?

Also, will violence occur?

Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria, said: “ She is very upset with Daniel because she did not get Bertie beaten, but she is also frustrated with her own mother because she discovers that she was not vaccinated as a child, so everything This could have been avoided. ‘

Rob Mallard, who plays Daniel Osbourne, added: ‘When the consultant confirms that Bertie has measles, Daniel immediately feels guilt and then fear. It does not occur to him that, to begin with, he has gone beyond Bertie. He doesn’t realize the broader implications. “

One to see: Wednesday, January 29 at 8:30 p.m. on ITV.

