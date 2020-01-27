Coronation Street Spoilers: Does Fiz allow the evil Jade to access Hope?

(Image: ITV)

The sinister Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall) made Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) live a hell on Coronation Street, while trying to put Hope against her mother in an effort to take revenge on behalf of John Stape But, With his plans wrong, he has changed his tactics in an effort to remain in Hope’s life, but will Fiz believe that he has changed and will allow him to access his daughter?

Fiz found herself in a precarious situation when she hit Jade on the head with a cutting board, as she gave the babysitter a twisted influence on her, leverage with which she proceeded to blackmail her in an effort to remain in her life sister.

While Tyrone thought it wasn’t the worst idea in the world, Fiz insisted that he didn’t want Hope to be near Jade, and the couple fought over their disagreement during tonight’s double bill.

(Image: ITV)

Finally, the parents decided to suggest the idea that Jade had access to Christine, since they had the impression that she would immediately reject the idea. However, after having a conversation with the social worker, they were surprised to learn that, while an evaluation will be made on whether or not Jade should be allowed in Hope’s life, it depends essentially on Fiz and Tyrone.

With Christine giving them few answers, Fiz and Tyrone knew that Jade had them more than one barrel and, therefore, finally agreed to continue with the process, hoping that social services will determine that Jade is a safety risk for well-being. of Hope.

Fiz and Tyrone asked Christine for advice on the matter (Image: ITV)

However, with the possibility that Jade could end up being considered safe, Fiz prepared to meet with the young nanny.

An emotional Jade met with Fiz at Victoria Gardens and revealed that she had been in contact with her mother, who had revealed the truth about John Stape.

Jade apologized profusely for the hell he had put Fiz and Tyrone through, but Fiz, who had been manipulated by her once before, had not yet sold.

Fiz revealed that if social services find no reason to reject Jade’s request to be in Hope’s life, then they will take things from there, before telling the babysitter that she has a lot of work to do if she wants to convince not only to social networks. services, but also her.

Is Fiz playing Jade?

Or will it allow the babysitter to access Hope?

Coronation Street continues on Wednesday, January 29 at 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm on ITV.

