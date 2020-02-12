Coronation Street spoilers: baby disease, prison fear and James comes out

(Photo: ITV)

Parents face a number of problems in upcoming Coronation Street scenes, while Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) is standing up for his family on a large scale – but panics when Joseph goes missing. Meanwhile, he and Gemma Winter (Dolly Rose Campbell) get the news that they fear for baby Aled.

Elsewhere on the street, James Bailey (Nathan Graham) comes to his father Ed (Trevor Michael Georges), but what will his reaction be? And there is a big problem for Abi Franklin (Sally Carman) – can Kevin Webster (Michael le Vell) help her?





Monday, February 17, part one

Ray confronts Abi and warns her that he has called the police that she has stolen the car and set it on fire. Kevin is determined to protect Abi and suggests that she invents an alibi, so Abi turns to a shocked Sally.

James admits to Michael that he had a relationship with Danny. James takes Danny upstairs, but Ed comes home early and hears noises upstairs. Tara drops the schedule of the photo shoot, but Gemma realizes that it is contrary to Aled’s hearing appointment.

Maria tells Gary to consider the proposal, while Gary asks Ryan to look after the store while he leaves for Birmingham – but Ali hears it. Fiz tells Evelyn that Jade Hope is taking her to a craft fair, so she decides to take Ruby with her.

Monday, February 17, part two

Danny and James appear at the top of the stairs while Ed examines the sounds. Gemma tells Chesney that Frescho must reschedule the appointment, but Tara makes it clear that it will not be moved and that they will not be paid if they do not show up.

Ali begs Maria for a new chance, convinced she feels the same – but how will she react. Fiz, Tyrone, Hope and Ruby meet Jade and Hope makes it clear that she prefers Jade.

Wednesday, February 19, part one

When Aled does not go to sleep, the doctor tells him to reschedule the appointment – but when Aled starts crying, Gemma becomes increasingly upset. James tells Ed that he is gay – doing his best to hide his fight.

The police drag Kevin in for questioning. Fiz confides to Tyrone that she is fed up with Jade being the nice sister. Christine calls at number 9 to arrange a new meeting with Jade and claims that they are going on vacation. Maria tells Carla that she slept with Ali – but regrets it.

Wednesday, February 19, part two

Chesney confronts Tara and points out that the campaign is a sham compared to the reality of taking care of quads. When Tara furiously ends the contract, Chesney returns to Dev to reclaim his job.

Ed is convinced that Danny James has corrupted. Kevin tries to be cheerful because of Abi. Sally has warning words for Abi, but Abi reveals that her feelings for Kevin are completely genuine. Fiz and the family go on vacation and leave Jade furious. Maria tells Gary that she would like to marry him.

Friday, February 21

Hour long delivery.

Gemma and Chesney go to a hearing appointment for Aled, and Chesney sets Joseph down for football training – only to find out that this is not the case. When Chesney picks him up, he goes missing. Gemma is devastated that Aled has had severe hearing loss – and he has been deaf since birth. Gemma blames herself and Chesney swears by her side.

Maria and Gary announce their engagement – Sarah is surprised while Ali is stunned. Later Ali begs Maria not to marry Gary. Maria orders Ali to stay out of her life later. Abi is cautious about confusing Jack, while Sally urges her not to jump into a full relationship with Kevin because she is worried about Jack. meanwhile. Ray sees them looking cozy and informs them that new evidence has come to light.

Aggie tells Carla that she is returning to nursing. Ed apologizes to Danny and admits that he is afraid that his son will get prejudices in the sport. Later Ed and James were civilized and Aggie hopes that it can become normal again.

Adam is bored with planning a wedding with Gail. Sarah invites the factory staff to the wedding and when Bethany and Daniel come together to Oliver’s birthday party, she is worried that Beth will start at the wedding.

