Coronation Street spoilers: Ali in danger of Gary while exposing his night with Maria?

Gary Windass (Mikey North) has shown what he is capable of on Coronation Street – something that could undoubtedly endanger Ali Neeson (James Burrows) if the builder learned that he had slept with Maria Connor (Sami Longchambon), and since Ali is somewhat furious in the upcoming episodes, it seems that Gary discovers the truth is a possibility.

Maria tells Gary that she needs more time to consider his proposal, and – later in the week – Ali comes to see Maria and begs her to give him another chance because he is convinced she feels the same as he feels for her.

However, Maria later admits to Carla (Alison King) that she has slept with Ali, but claims that she regrets it because she wants to be with Gary.

As a result, Maria reveals to Gary that she wants to marry him – and he is delighted by this. When they announce their engagement, Ali puts on a brave face and shakes his hand. Later, however, he visits Maria and begs her to reconsider her.

With Maria apparently ominous about marrying Gary and forgetting Ali, will the doctor reveal his night of passion with Maria to his arch enemy?

It is certainly a possibility because he will undoubtedly do anything to protect Maria from Gary’s villain, so destroying her relationship with him could certainly do just that.

But if he reveals the truth, will Gary take revenge on Ali?

He certainly has form for that, that’s for sure.

One to watch: Friday, February 21 at 8:30 PM on ITV.

