Coronation Street for the ten thousandth episode with Rita, who meets her husband, has died

Coronation Street is 10,000. Episode in which Rita Tanner takes a moving carriage ride to disperse the ashes of her estranged husband – with the aftermath of a comedy.

In the plot, Rita, played by Barbara Knox, 86, is shocked to learn that Dennis has died. She sends his ashes with the request to take them to Blackpool.

The seaside resort of Lancashire has dark memories of her when her abusive ex-Alan Bradley was killed in the city by a tram 20 years ago.

When Ken Barlow found that the trip would be difficult for him, he agreed, and later all of her friends joined, including Jenny Connor, who is Bradley’s daughter.

Rita takes the wheel of a carriage for a trip to Coronation Street in Blackpool

A bus is ordered and the gang of Audrey Roberts, Carla Connor, Eileen Grimshaw, Gail Rodwell, Mary Taylor, Sean Tully, Tracy Barlow, Sally Metcalfe and Yasmeen Nazir prepares to honor Dennis who played by Philip Lowrie has been.

In scenes shown on February 7th, the day begins with a comedy in which the bus turns out to be a party bus with a grumpy driver played by John Henshall.

Memories are shared and secrets unraveled on the trip, but tensions increase when it looks like they won’t make it to Blackpool before dark.

Rita’s face is a picture when she boards

In scenes that were shot before Christmas, you can even see Rita driving on the bus.

And the day trip takes a worrying turn when an ambulance gets on the bus and Sean instructs a paramedic on board.

An insider said: “At the end of the trip, a resident notices that the time has come to leave the cobbles for the pastures again.”

Rita is shocked by the news

Rita with Dennis Tanner

The producer Iain MacLeod said: “Ten thousand episodes! Not bad for a program that a newspaper said in 1960 that it was “doomed from the start”.

“I am primarily a big fan of the series and have seen this groundbreaking episode with absolute joy.

“It is unique, Corrie: funny, moving and full of character – and a glorious homage to the comedian

charabanc journeys of yesteryear, filled with strong female figures and tingling dialogue.

“It’s a really great exhibition of the classic qualities of Coronation Street when we start a new decade on the cobblestones.”

Rita’s infamous near miss in Blackpool came in 1989 when cheater Bradley, played by Mark Eden, chased her onto the tram tracks after she jumped out of his car in horror.

When he shouted, “Come back, you stupid bitch!” Rita managed to avoid a tram, but he suffered a fatal blow.

The episode in which Bradley was killed – since then one of Corrie’s best soap villains – has been watched by more than 21 million viewers.