Coronatino Street spoilers: Gemma discovers that Aled has severe hearing loss

Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell) and Chesney Brown (Sam Aston) have been struggling to adjust to their new normal on Coronation Street since the birth of their quads, but – with Freshco commitments that prove to be incredibly stressful – is more heartache in the upcoming episodes, because Gemma is left with a broken heart after she discovers that baby Aled has severe hearing loss.

Caring for four newborn babies is something that Gemma and Chesney have had difficulty with. Paul (Peter Ash), Billy (Daniel Brocklebank) and Rita (Barbara Knox) ​​have offered support whenever they can, but the stress of weighing Frescho’s contract has proved to be a major source of conflict for the new parents.

Gemma and Chesney, desperate for the money that goes with it, must be aware of the supermarket chain – meaning that their own needs have come second to Frescho’s

This conflict of interest continues very much in the coming episodes, as Coronation Street has revealed that the commitments of Gemma and Chesney Freshco clash with the appointment of baby Aled’s doctor next week. What will they do?

Their decision has yet to be revealed, but after visiting the doctors with baby Aled in tow, the audiologist confirms that Aled has severe hearing loss.

Afterwards, Chesney tries to comfort Gemma, but it is clear that she is deeply sad.

Coronation Street continues on Monday, February 10 at 7:30 PM and 8:30 PM on ITV.

