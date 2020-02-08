Corona virus prevents Odion Ighalo from traveling with Man United

Odion Ighalo, a new addition to Manchester United, has been excluded from Man United’s travel squad due to coronavirus.

Ighalo, who was signed by the Chinese league Shanghai Shenhua under a six-month loan agreement with the EPL giants, was denied entry to the UK due to the outbreak of the corona virus in China.

The Nigerian spent years with Shenshua before moving to England last week. The virus became critical in China this week.

An official statement from the club says:

“The club can also confirm that, based on the current situation in China, it has been decided that the new signer Odion Ighalo will not travel to Spain, as there is no guarantee that he will end immigration to the UK upon return if the limit restrictions on travelers that were in the past 14 days in China are tightened. “

There are currently three cases of coronavirus in the UK in which health professionals are working on the virus around the clock.

Ighalo stays in Manchester, where he completes a personal training and fitness program while his teammates fly to Spain for a warm weather camp.