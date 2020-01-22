Corona virus outbreak rises to 440 in China with 9 deaths - WSVN 7News | Miami news, weather, sports

BEIJING (AP) – The number of cases of a new virus in China has risen to 440 and the death toll to 9, the Chinese health authorities said on Wednesday.

Deputy director of the National Health Commission, Li Bin, told reporters that the numbers were current at midnight on Tuesday. All deaths occurred in Hubei Province, home of Wuhan City, where the first coronavirus disease was reported in late December.

Li said this was an increase from 149 confirmed cases. He said Japan and South Korea each confirmed one case and Thailand three. The United States and Taiwan each confirmed one case on Tuesday.

Concerned about a global outbreak similar to SARS, another corona virus that spread from China to more than a dozen countries from 2002 to 2003, numerous nations have taken screening measures for travelers from China, especially travelers from Wuhan.

Concerns have been compounded by the upcoming lunar New Year holiday rush as millions of Chinese travel home and abroad.

Officials said it was too early to compare the new virus to SARS or MERS or Middle East respiratory syndrome in terms of death. They attributed the increase in new cases to improvements in detection and monitoring.

“We are still learning more about this disease,” said Gao Fu, an academic from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control, at the same press conference.

According to Gao, officials believe the outbreak is due to human exposure to wildlife that was illegally traded in a Wuhan market and the virus is mutating.

Health officials confirmed earlier this week that the disease could spread to people after finding two cases of people in southern Guangdong province who hadn’t been to Wuhan. It is not clear how contagious it is, but this possibility could allow it to spread further.

The Lunar New Year is a time when many Chinese people return to their hometowns to visit their families. Li, the health commission official, said that measures were being taken to monitor and track down Wuhan infected people, that people should avoid going into town, and that people in town should remain seated for the time being.

